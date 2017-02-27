Sick Trick Tour Open - Highlights Edit - Onboard Magazine

Kitzbuhel got ill the other day as the 6th stop of the QParks tour hit the resort’s snowpark…

Fantastic weather conditions, plenty of young and heavily motivated riders and the perfectly shaped Snowpark Kitzbühel – that’s all it took last Sunday to guarantee for a top-notch atmosphere at the Sick Trick Tour Open. Good vibes were especially dominating the female rookie squad leaving their older fellows standing.

At first, things didn’t work out as smoothly as expected, though. The weather gods were not on the side of Lisi Obermoser and her organization team, so the contest had to be postponed from Saturday to Sunday, which offered bluebird weather and generally great conditions. Park designer Franz Lechner presented a first grade setup, consisting of the industry rail line and the kicker line. On the first one, the riders were judged on their performance on the 8m flat rail and the 8m down donkey-out rail, whereas, on the kicker line they had to show off their skills on three differently sized jumps.

Patrick Cinca. Photos: Roland Haschka

For their sickest moves, the riders had the chance to bag a cash prize and goodies by Blue Tomato, Element3, the Segway Station Kitzbühel, as well as QParks, AMPLIFI and Pinetime Clothing, worth a total of 2.500€. The following participants managed to grab these cool prizes:

The snowboarders were showing off their smoothest runs, in order to grab the cash prize, the cool goodies and, of course, the points for the QParks Snowboard Tour, the WSPL Ranking of the World Snowboard Tour and the World Rookie Rank. Plus, the Sick Trick Tour Open is also a part of the Austria Cup.

At the sixth QParks Tour Stop, Patrick Cinca from Germany won over the judges with his run, which included a Toe Edge FS 720 Mute, a BS 540 Indy and a Cab 1080 Indy. Places two and three went to Austria; Felix Widnig (2nd) and David Luckerbauer (3rd) also made their way onto the podium. Patrick didn’t only win the contest, though. He also received the best trick award for his mind-bending Cab 900 Indy.

In the Under Eighteens category, the Austrian David Luckerbauer unleashed some amazing moves, such as Cab 540 Mute over the first kicker, a Toe Edge FS 720 Melon on the second one and a BS 720 Mute over the third kicker, which got him the first place. Billy Cookerell from Great Britain and fellow Austrian Jakob Reitinger joined him on the podium.

During the Women’s competition, it was the young riders’ turn to show their older competitors who’s the boss. Places one and two went to the Austrians Emma Lantos and Ronja Hänsel, respectively. Luca Mai Hopkins from Great Britain came in third in the overall category as well as in the U18 category. Emma convinced the judges with a gnarly run, consisting of a stylish Cab 180, a BS 360 and a Mute Straight Air.