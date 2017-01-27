Scotty James Wins Men's Halfpipe at X Games 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Catch all of the top three runs from this year’s men’s halfpipe finals at X Games 2017 in Aspen.

Halfpipe riding is always a spectacle to behold: 22 foot ice walls of death that require some of the most critical edge control to just air out of, let alone going upside down twice and living to tell the tale…

The Laax Open halfpipe final a week or so back was one of the most insane comps we’ve seen in recent memory and, while the runs at X Games were a little less clean than those stomped in that comp, the level of riding last night was still well within the upper echelons of the discipline.

Scroll on to watch the top 3 runs from X Games 2017 halfpipe finals:

3rd: Taylor Gold

After a string of injuries including a dislocated shoulder just a week prior at the Laax Open, American Taylor Gold put down a stormer of a second run, linking together a huge McTwist into a frontside 1260, double chuck, air to fakie, cab 1080 and frontside 1080 double cork. Crazy to think that a run like that was ultimately only enough for third place.