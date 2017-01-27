Scotty James Wins Men's Halfpipe at X Games 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Share

Other Events

Scotty James Wins Men’s Halfpipe at X Games 2017

Watch the Winning Runs Here!

Catch all of the top three runs from this year’s men’s halfpipe finals at X Games 2017 in Aspen.

Halfpipe riding is always a spectacle to behold: 22 foot ice walls of death that require some of the most critical edge control to just air out of, let alone going upside down twice and living to tell the tale…

The Laax Open halfpipe final a week or so back was one of the most insane comps we’ve seen in recent memory and, while the runs at X Games were a little less clean than those stomped in that comp, the level of riding last night was still well within the upper echelons of the discipline.

Scroll on to watch the top 3 runs from X Games 2017 halfpipe finals:

3rd: Taylor Gold

After a string of injuries including a dislocated shoulder just a week prior at the Laax Open, American Taylor Gold put down a stormer of a second run, linking together a huge McTwist into a frontside 1260, double chuck, air to fakie, cab 1080 and frontside 1080 double cork. Crazy to think that a run like that was ultimately only enough for third place.

2ND: Matt Ladley

Defending X Games gold medallist Matt Ladley tried his hardest to take it two years in a row, but could only do enough for second place. That said, it was still a pretty damn solid run, consisting of a huge backside 9, frontside 1260, freshfish, frontside 1080, and back to back cab and frontside double corks.

1st: Scotty James

But it was Australian Scotty James, who, after putting down a massive first run, was able to fend off the competition for the rest of the contest. We think this was a well deserved victory for Scotty, after he was just pipped to the top spot by an insanely technical run from Chase Josey at the Laax Open last week. Scotty’s X Games run consisted of a stratospheric backside air, frontside double cork 1080, cab double cork 1080, huge frontside 9 and backside double cork 1080.

Stay tuned for more coverage from X Games 2017

Share

Topics:

Matt Ladley scotty james taylor gold x games

Related Articles

Other Events

Hailey Langland Wins Women's Big Air at X Games 2017

Watch all of the top runs from the women's big air comp at X Games 2017

Hailey Langland Wins Women's Big Air at X Games 2017
Other Events

#TheWedge 2016 – Traditionally Insane Pro-Gathering in Sölden

Towards the end of the season, the shapers in Sölden get the chance to go nuts and build the biggest, craziest feature they can dream...

#TheWedge 2016 – Traditionally Insane Pro-Gathering in Sölden
Videos

First Freeride World Qualifier in Japan - Travis Rice Wins With A Crazy Run!

Rice smashes the Freeride World Tour qualifier stop in Japan...

First Freeride World Qualifier in Japan - Travis Rice Wins With A Crazy Run!
Other Events

Suzuki Nine Royals Invites Up-and-Comers to Join Roster of Athletes

By combining the Knights and the Queens for a unified event, the Suzuki Nine Royals will host some of the world’s most talented male and...

Suzuki Nine Royals Invites Up-and-Comers to Join Roster of Athletes
Other Events

PENKEN BATTLE 2017 – Let’s Battle 'The Hoff'

The third stop on the QParks Snowboard Tour will go down on 14/01/2017 in the Vans Penken Park, Mayrhofen/Austria...

PENKEN BATTLE 2017 – Let’s Battle 'The Hoff'
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production