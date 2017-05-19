Riksgränsen Banked Slalom 2017 - Full Wrapup - Onboard Magazine

[The Riks Banked Slalom is a challenging course, but one that riders of all levels can be challenged by. All photos: @bernstal]

The what-went-down, photos and highlights edit from the 2017 edition of the ever-awesome Riksgränsen Banked Slalom. The carve was reclaimed!

The man, the myth, the legend that is Mr @freddiefruhstuck made the pilgrimage to this Mecca of snowboarding far up in the arctic north, and fired in this report… Video below too.

Last weekend I had the pleasure of attending the Riks Banked Slalom for the second time in my life. Last time I was this far up north was in 2014 and I couldn’t wait to be back. Volumes have already been duly documented about the magnetic pull, light and many moods of Riksgränsen’s mystique by wordslingers of a much higher caliber than I. So, do your research or simply take it from me; Riksgränsen is a must-see.