Red Bull Station Riots 2017 - Jibbers Light Up Nesselwang - Onboard Magazine

[Øivind Fyske rode hell for leather the whole day and deservedly bagged first place. Photo: Lorenz Holder]

The Red Bull Station Riots in Nesselwang, Germany, celebrated another hammer-laden edition last weekend with some of Europe’s heaviest jibbers taking the epic Snowpark Nesselwang set up to pieces. Norway’s Øivind Fyske bagged the important ‘Best Line’ award for his onslaught of borderline madness, but the whole day was loaded with some of the most cutting-edge jibbing you could hope to witness.

Since 2015 Red Bull have been supporting the Snowpark Nesselwang to host what’s dubbed ‘The Station’ – a predominantly urban-themed section of their already legit park (they’ve even got one feature built to look like a police station) that’s been serving up the goods to shredders from Allgau and beyond with one of the sickest small mountain setups in Europe.

Having never been to this corner of Germany region before, it was surprising how Scandinavian the vibe is there – Nesselwang is effectively the first mountain that rises out above the rolling plains, so the view from the park is of a surprisingly flat landscape. But, as Scandi snowboarders will tell you, when it comes to hardcore riding it’s the facilities, not the view, that counts. And it was hard not to be impressed by what the Snowpark Nesselwang crew have created there.

[Below: Süd Tirol’s Max Zebe has an excess of style. Photo: Lorenz Holder]