Quiksilver presents Ride the Snake 2017 at Chamonix - Onboard Magazine

Share

Other Events

Quiksilver presents Ride the Snake 2017 at Chamonix

All photos: David Tschag

Quiksilver’s Ride The Snake is slithering its way back to Chamonix in time for next week’s 2017 event – with five full days of custom shaped features lined up and promising to be as rad as ever.

From the 7th-9th March pro riders will be taking on one of Europe’s most innovative events with the snake run style banked hits built up to make a course well worth riding – giving them three days to get as many sick shots as possible; then leading on to two open days on the 11th and 12th of March where members of the public can turn up and try their hand too.

Gang riding at its best © David Tchag

The 11th in particular will this year have a spotlight as a dedicated girl’s day, with yoga and an amateur comp going down; and evening entertainment is catered for with Live music and DJ’s locked in at Boardriders Chamonix.

The rider list at the moment is looking pretty nice, and stands as follows:

Mathieu Crépel (Master of Ceremony)
Valerian Ducourtil
Olivier Gittler
Sylvain Bourbousson
Johan Baisamy
Victor Loron
Aluan Ricciardi
Enzo Nilo
Marion haerty
Tonton Holland
Jorn Simmen Aboe
Lucas Baume
Eliot Pentecost
Oscar Ney
Among others …

Share

Topics:

enzo nilo johann baisamy Jorn Simmen Aaboe Lucas Baume Marion Haerty Mathieu Crepel olivier gittler Sylvain Bourbousson valerian ducourtil victor loron

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Videos

7th Annual Horsefeathers Nashan Mogul Slope Race Madness

Pure chaos on snow, in a Super Mario Toad mask.

7th Annual Horsefeathers Nashan Mogul Slope Race Madness
Other Events

Girls Shred Session - badenova Snowpark Feldberg

badenova Snowpark Feldberg helps the ladies get hyped on freestyle progression.

Girls Shred Session - badenova Snowpark Feldberg
Other Events

Sick Trick Tour Open - Highlights Edit

Kitzbuhel got ill the other day as the 6th stop of the QParks tour hit the resort's snowpark...

Sick Trick Tour Open - Highlights Edit
Other Events

Beers 'n' Burgers 20 Highlights

Snowpark Grasgehren just celebrated the 20th edition of their famed Beers 'n' Burgers get-together, and it went off as ever. Here's the video...

Beers 'n' Burgers 20 Highlights
Other Events

Step by Step - Girls Progression at the Vans Penken Park

All-girls progression session in Mayrhofen had the ladies stepping up...

Step by Step - Girls Progression at the Vans Penken Park
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production