Quiksilver presents Ride the Snake 2017 at Chamonix - Onboard Magazine

All photos: David Tschag

Quiksilver’s Ride The Snake is slithering its way back to Chamonix in time for next week’s 2017 event – with five full days of custom shaped features lined up and promising to be as rad as ever.

From the 7th-9th March pro riders will be taking on one of Europe’s most innovative events with the snake run style banked hits built up to make a course well worth riding – giving them three days to get as many sick shots as possible; then leading on to two open days on the 11th and 12th of March where members of the public can turn up and try their hand too.

Gang riding at its best © David Tchag

The 11th in particular will this year have a spotlight as a dedicated girl’s day, with yoga and an amateur comp going down; and evening entertainment is catered for with Live music and DJ’s locked in at Boardriders Chamonix.

The rider list at the moment is looking pretty nice, and stands as follows:

Mathieu Crépel (Master of Ceremony)

Valerian Ducourtil

Olivier Gittler

Sylvain Bourbousson

Johan Baisamy

Victor Loron

Aluan Ricciardi

Enzo Nilo

Marion haerty

Tonton Holland

Jorn Simmen Aboe

Lucas Baume

Eliot Pentecost

Oscar Ney

Among others …