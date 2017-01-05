PENKEN BATTLE 2017 – Let’s Battle 'The Hoff' - Onboard Magazine

The third stop on the QParks Snowboard Tour will go down on 14/01/2017 in the Vans Penken Park, Mayrhofen/Austria…

In mid-January, all eyes are on your best tricks at the legendary Vans Penken Park! Once again a team of international & professional judges has to decide who will bag the princely cash prize of about 1,200€ and which riders will pave their way for a pro career at the second edition of the Penken Battle. In order to guarantee a completely relaxed start, the registration and the catering for all the participating riders will be FREE this day.

The Vans Penken Park will be on point as ever. Photo: Patrick Steiner

Contest Atmosphere at the Zillertal Valley

The Vans Penken Park Mayrhofen was one of the first parks to open its doors this winter. Currently it features about 30 obstacles, so there are already loads of possibilities for amazing shred sessions. There’s no standstill in sight, though, since park designer Oriol Rosell and his highly motivated crew keep adding more and more obstacles to the setup. On January 14th 2017, the advanced line will serve as contest line for the Penken Battle 2017 to take place at the freestyle playground #1 of the Zillertal valley area and there’s already heaps of treats you can be looking forward to.

Besides being the perfect introduction to the contest business, the Penken Battle has a lot in offer for the participants in the categories Men, Women and Groms. On top of all, there’s the chance to bag a cash price and goodies by the Mayrhofen Mountain Railways, Amplifi, QParks and Pinetime Clothing worth a staggering total of 1,200€. The registration for the contest is totally free of charge and if that wasn’t enough, all riders will also enjoy free food and drinks!

Local hero Benny Mösl. Photo: Patrick Steiner

Rankings, Cups & Points

Apart from the essential QParks Snowboard Tour points, there’s also the chance to collect points for the WSPL Ranking of the World Snowboard Tour and the World Rookie Rank. Plus, the Penken Battle is part of the Austria Cup.

Penken Battle – Timetable

09:00-10:15

Rider Registration & Training

10:15-10.30

Riders Meeting & Reshape

10:30-13:00

Qualification Runs

13:00-13:30

Break & Reshape

13:30-13:45

Riders Meeting

13:45-15:15

Final Runs

15:15

Prize Giving

Thomas ENk sending a front 3 last year. Photo: Patrick Steiner

How to Connect & News

NEW: QParks Tour Website – Upgrade Included

