NIXON PRESENTS THE BANG SLALOM 2017 - Onboard Magazine

NIXON PRESENTS THE BANG SLALOM 2017

The second edition of this rad, fun-oriented banked slalom, hosted by Mikkel Bang and Terje Håkonsen, will go down on May 5-7th 2017 in Hemsedal, Norway.

After the resounding success of last year’s inaugural edition, it’ll come as no surprise to learn the Bang Slalom 2017 will be back with a vengeance over the first weekend in May.

Event hosts Mikkel Bang and Terje Håkonsen are gearing up to welcome all-comers to the Nordic hotspot of Hemsedal for what has now become an annual gathering and celebration of everything that’s right about snowboarding. While a lot can change over the course of 12 months, you’ll be pleased to hear the Bang Slalom hasn’t strayed – it’s still the fun snowboarding event that’s “open to everyone.”

So if you want to race the clock and ride alongside some of the biggest names in freestyle snowboarding, including the one and only Nicolas Müller, get yourself over to Hemsedal for a weekend of high-speed banked turns and ear-to-ear smiles. In addition to Muller, other confirmed pro riders include Victor Daviet, Sylvain Bourbousson and Wotjek Pawlusiak.

The Bang Slalom is supported by a stellar line-up of brands and partners including Nixon, Burton, Skistar, Stavkora, Norsk Tipping and Infinitum.

For more information, contact: The Bang Slalom, Hemsedalsvegen 3445, Boks 13, 3560 Hemsedal, Norway. post@thebangslalom.no

