Marcus Kleveland Wins Men's Slopestyle At X Games 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Mark McMorris going for broke in the slopestyle finals. Photo: Trevor Brown/ESPN

For anyone who’s been following men’s slopestyle recently, it’s been hard to ignore the rise of the Canuck. Most of the discipline’s heaviest hitters carry Canadian passports, and they were all in Aspen looking to add to the country’s already formidable X haul.

After his Big Air success, Max Parrot was looking to do the double, while Seb Toots would have been hoping for a chance to redeem himself after missing the Laax Open final despite qualifying in first place.

Strong contingents of Norwegians and Americans had also come to Aspen, so all the medals going north of the 45th parallel was by no means a formality. Here’s how it played out.

3rd: Mark McMorris (Canada)

The ability to stomp flawless back-to-back triple corks is one of the reasons why Mark McMorris has so many X medals in his trophy cabinet. He does it again here, but a sketchy first rail tarnished his score, leaving the top two spots open to others in this highly competitive field.