Marcus Kleveland Wins Men's Slopestyle At X Games 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Share

Other Events

Marcus Kleveland Wins Men’s Slopestyle At X Games 2017

Watch the top three runs from X Games men's slopestyle finals

Mark McMorris going for broke in the slopestyle finals. Photo: Trevor Brown/ESPN

For anyone who’s been following men’s slopestyle recently, it’s been hard to ignore the rise of the Canuck. Most of the discipline’s heaviest hitters carry Canadian passports, and they were all in Aspen looking to add to the country’s already formidable X haul.

After his Big Air success, Max Parrot was looking to do the double, while Seb Toots would have been hoping for a chance to redeem himself after missing the Laax Open final despite qualifying in first place.

Strong contingents of Norwegians and Americans had also come to Aspen, so all the medals going north of the 45th parallel was by no means a formality. Here’s how it played out.

3rd: Mark McMorris (Canada)

The ability to stomp flawless back-to-back triple corks is one of the reasons why Mark McMorris has so many X medals in his trophy cabinet. He does it again here, but a sketchy first rail tarnished his score, leaving the top two spots open to others in this highly competitive field.

2nd: Tyler Nicholson (Canada)

Tyler Nicholson often forgoes the multi-cork approach of his peers in favour of flat spins, and it was good to see the judges rewarding him for it. The switch backside 1260 japan was particularly tasty, as was his switch backside 270 on to the rainbow rail.

He’ll no doubt be a little bummed about being so near and yet so far from the gold, but at least this way he and squeeze Jamie Anderson have got matching medals.

1st: Marcus Kleveland (Norway)

If anyone was going to spoil Canada’s party, it was going to be Marcus Kleveland. Still only 17, he put together a run that just about edged Tyler’s. Rail tricks don’t come much more techy than his, and despite starting with a relatively straightforward switch backside 1080 double cork, his last two hits were a triple cork masterclass. It’s Marcus’ first X Games sloepstyle gold, but we doubt it’ll be his last.

Share

Topics:

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Other Events

elooa CAMP GOOD TIMES - Kaunertal - May 21-28 2017

Heard the cliche that snowboarding is 'all about enjoying good times with friends'? It's all TRUE! That's why elooa are bringing the legendary summer camp...

elooa CAMP GOOD TIMES - Kaunertal - May 21-28 2017
Videos

Max Parrot Wins Men's Big Air At X Games 2017

Watch all of the top runs from the men's big air comp at X Games 2017

Max Parrot Wins Men's Big Air At X Games 2017
Other Events

Scotty James Wins Men's Halfpipe at X Games 2017

Watch the top 3 runs from X Games men's halfpipe finals!

Scotty James Wins Men's Halfpipe at X Games 2017
Other Events

Hailey Langland Wins Women's Big Air at X Games 2017

Watch all of the top runs from the women's big air comp at X Games 2017

Hailey Langland Wins Women's Big Air at X Games 2017
Other Events

#TheWedge 2016 – Traditionally Insane Pro-Gathering in Sölden

Towards the end of the season, the shapers in Sölden get the chance to go nuts and build the biggest, craziest feature they can dream...

#TheWedge 2016 – Traditionally Insane Pro-Gathering in Sölden
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production