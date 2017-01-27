Hailey Langland Wins Women's Big Air at X Games 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Watch all of the winning runs from the welcome return of women’s big air at X Games 2017.

X Games 2017 is well underway at the moment out in Aspen, with the first set of results trickling in this morning. The kicker was looking super firm, and it certainly claimed a few riders, including possible favourite Jamie Anderson and Slovakian up and comer Klaudia Medlova.

We’re super stoked that women’s big air is back on the program at X Games, and should only help to accelerate the progression of women’s snowboarding to lofty new heights.

Check out the runs from the top three finishers below and stay tuned for more coverage from X Games over the next few days.

3rd: Julia Marino (USA)

Julia Marino is looking more and more solid in every contest she rides, and took home the bronze with a massive cab double underflip and a smooth backside 720.