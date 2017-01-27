Hailey Langland Wins Women's Big Air at X Games 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Share

Other Events

Hailey Langland Wins Women’s Big Air at X Games 2017

Watch the Winning Runs Here!

Watch all of the winning runs from the welcome return of women’s big air at X Games 2017.

X Games 2017 is well underway at the moment out in Aspen, with the first set of results trickling in this morning. The kicker was looking super firm, and it certainly claimed a few riders, including possible favourite Jamie Anderson and Slovakian up and comer Klaudia Medlova.

We’re super stoked that women’s big air is back on the program at X Games, and should only help to accelerate the progression of women’s snowboarding to lofty new heights.

Check out the runs from the top three finishers below and stay tuned for more coverage from X Games over the next few days.

3rd: Julia Marino (USA)

Julia Marino is looking more and more solid in every contest she rides, and took home the bronze with a massive cab double underflip and a smooth backside 720.

2nd: Anna Gasser (AUT)

Anna Gasser has been smashing it so far this season with multiple big air wins on the FIS World Cup circuit and a second place finish at the recent Laax Open. She continued her strong showing last night with a perfect cab double underflip and a second trick that we’re still trying to track down (it’s not shown in the video above for some reason).

1st: Hailey Langland (USA)

But it was Hailey Langland who took the win last night with a super stylish frontside 360 and an insane cab double cork 1080 – the first one landed in competition by a female rider thus far.

Share

Related Articles

Other Events

Scotty James Wins Men's Halfpipe at X Games 2017

Watch the top 3 runs from X Games men's halfpipe finals!

Scotty James Wins Men's Halfpipe at X Games 2017
Other Events

#TheWedge 2016 – Traditionally Insane Pro-Gathering in Sölden

Towards the end of the season, the shapers in Sölden get the chance to go nuts and build the biggest, craziest feature they can dream...

#TheWedge 2016 – Traditionally Insane Pro-Gathering in Sölden
Videos

First Freeride World Qualifier in Japan - Travis Rice Wins With A Crazy Run!

Rice smashes the Freeride World Tour qualifier stop in Japan...

First Freeride World Qualifier in Japan - Travis Rice Wins With A Crazy Run!
Other Events

Suzuki Nine Royals Invites Up-and-Comers to Join Roster of Athletes

By combining the Knights and the Queens for a unified event, the Suzuki Nine Royals will host some of the world’s most talented male and...

Suzuki Nine Royals Invites Up-and-Comers to Join Roster of Athletes
Other Events

PENKEN BATTLE 2017 – Let’s Battle 'The Hoff'

The third stop on the QParks Snowboard Tour will go down on 14/01/2017 in the Vans Penken Park, Mayrhofen/Austria...

PENKEN BATTLE 2017 – Let’s Battle 'The Hoff'
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production