Girls Shred Session – Coaching Time on the Dachstein glacier - Onboard Magazine

[Girls getting the knowledge on the D-Stone. All photos: Roland Haschka/QParks]

When all parks around you are closed, the season at Superpark Dachstein is just starting! About 35 obstacles are awaiting you there and all of them have been extensively tested at last weekend’s Girls Shred Session. To cut a long story short: The girls rated it “shredable” and – thanks to an excellent coaching – they are now highly motivated to keep working on their skills.

Summer shred is on!

Wintry conditions in summer and a decent setup for countless training runs – that’s what Dachstein shredders appreciate most about the glacier in the region of Schladming-Dachstein. So, there were enough reasons for a dozen of motivated girls to change their flip-flops for boots, to ignore confused looks from strangers in the valley and conquer the park at the Girls Shred Session on May 20.

Carina Mayrhofer joined the session for the first time and was feeling the vibe: “I’ve met girls with the same interest, which doesn’t happen that often”. Together with the other girls, she worked on her riding skills all day long. Coaching with the Blue Tomato pros Ana Rumiha and Michaela Tiefenbacher from the Blue Tomato team took all the time in the world to provide a helpful coaching to the snowboarders.

[Below: Coach Michaela Tiefenbacher shows the way.]