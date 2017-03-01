Girls Shred Session - badenova Snowpark Feldberg - Onboard Magazine

All photos: Martin Herrmann

Progression, bluebird, barbecue and brilliant vibes – last Saturday, the fourth Girls Shred Session of the season 2016/17 took place at the badenova Snowpark Feldberg. The day was all about strong progress and plenty of jib action for the #shredqueens in the Schwarzwald area.

Girls Shred Sessions (engl. ˈgərlz · ˈʃrɛd · ˈsɛʃənz), the

An event series specifically developed for passionate female riders. It was established five years ago and has supported #shredqueens ever since, helping them to perfect their park skills, in the form of a day of free coaching. During each session, the girls are accompanied by members of the QParks media crew, who are in charge of capturing the best shots of the day.

That’s enough theory for now, though. Just read on to get a proper impression of what this spectacular event looked like in reality: