elooa CAMP GOOD TIMES - Kaunertal - May 21-28 2017 - Onboard Magazine

elooa CAMP GOOD TIMES – Kaunertal – May 21-28 2017

Heard the cliche that snowboarding is ‘all about enjoying good times with friends’? It’s all TRUE! That’s why elooa are bringing the legendary summer camp vibes back with the CAMP GOOD TIMES by NITRO SNOWBOARDS at Kaunertal!

For the third time, we invite the whole European shred scene to celebrate the end of the snow season with us. This year we extended the camp to 1 week and there are numerous perks for those who attend!

CAMP GOOD TIMES by Nitro Snowboards – Booking Link – 7 DAYS

GER: elooa.com/detailansicht/camp/47
ENG: elooa.com/detailview/camp/47.

CAMP GOOD TIMES by Nitro Snowboards – Booking Link – 4 DAYS

GER: elooa.com/detailansicht/camp/46
ENG: elooa.com/detailview/camp/46

CAMP GOOD TIMES by Nitro Snowboards – Booking Link – GIRLS SPECIAL

GER: elooa.com/detailansicht/camp/48
ENG: elooa.com/detailview/camp/48

