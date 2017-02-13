Beers 'N' Burgers #20 Coming Up in Grasgehren - Onboard Magazine

Grasgehren welcomes back the legendary Beers ‘N’ Burgers Session for its 20th edition on February 18th. Get there!

Blue Tomato and Ride Snowboards invites all shred heads for homemade burgers and local beers. For the event they will build the Snowpark over the whole length of the T-bar lift III and VI and change the current set up.

Make sure you get your friends together and celebrate the Snowpark and the atmosphere of that tight-knit shred community with free beers and burgers.

Everybody is also invited to take part at the goodies for tricks session around the midday.

The Grasgehren crew always know how to get shit lit, so we’re hyped to see what kind of setup the dudes will conjour up for this 20th anniversary edition!

