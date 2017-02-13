Beers 'N' Burgers #20 Coming Up in Grasgehren - Onboard Magazine

Share

Other Events

Beers ‘N’ Burgers #20 Coming Up in Grasgehren

Grasgehren welcomes back the legendary Beers ‘N’ Burgers Session for its 20th edition on February 18th. Get there!

Blue Tomato and Ride Snowboards invites all shred heads for homemade burgers and local beers. For the event they will build the Snowpark over the whole length of the T-bar lift III and VI and change the current set up.

Make sure you get your friends together and celebrate the Snowpark and the atmosphere of that tight-knit shred community with free beers and burgers.
Everybody is also invited to take part at the goodies for tricks session around the midday.

The Grasgehren crew always know how to get shit lit, so we’re hyped to see what kind of setup the dudes will conjour up for this 20th anniversary edition!

All other infos about the Snowpark Grasgehren and the event you’ll find on:
www.facebook.com/snowparkgrasgehren

Share

Topics:

beers 'n' burgers Grasgehren snowpark grasgehren

Related Articles

Other Events

Red Bull Station Riots 2017 - Jibbers Light Up Nesselwang

The Red Bull Station Riots in Nesselwang, Germany, celebrated another hammer-laden edition last weekend with some of Europe's heaviest jibbers taking the epic Snowpark Nesselwang...

Red Bull Station Riots 2017 - Jibbers Light Up Nesselwang
Other Events

7th QParks Tour Stop To Hit Golden Roofpark Axamer Lizum

25/02/2017 will see the Golden Roofpark Axamer Lizum welcome the 7th QParks Snowboard Tour Stop of the season.

7th QParks Tour Stop To Hit Golden Roofpark Axamer Lizum
Other Events

elooa CAMP GOOD TIMES - Kaunertal - May 21-28 2017

Heard the cliche that snowboarding is 'all about enjoying good times with friends'? It's all TRUE! That's why elooa are bringing the legendary summer camp...

elooa CAMP GOOD TIMES - Kaunertal - May 21-28 2017
Other Events

Marcus Kleveland Wins Men's Slopestyle At X Games 2017

Watch the top three runs from X Games men's slopestyle finals

Marcus Kleveland Wins Men's Slopestyle At X Games 2017
Videos

Max Parrot Wins Men's Big Air At X Games 2017

Watch all of the top runs from the men's big air comp at X Games 2017

Max Parrot Wins Men's Big Air At X Games 2017
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production