7th QParks Tour Stop To Hit Golden Roofpark Axamer Lizum - Onboard Magazine

7th QParks Tour Stop To Hit Golden Roofpark Axamer Lizum

25/02/2017 will see the Golden Roofpark Axamer Lizum welcome the 7th QParks Snowboard Tour Stop of the season.

New QPark, new QParks Tour Stop! The Golden Roofpark Axamer Lizum has become THE freestyle hotspot for enthusiastic riders around Innsbruck this winter. In February, a proper park warming will be hosted by the QParks Snowboard Tour, as their next Stop leads straight into the Golden Roofpark. At the Gold & Glory, riders can look forward to a mint contest setup and up to 1,200€ prize money.

Axamer Lizum’s Golden Rooftop park.

Welcome to the QParks Snowboard Tour Family

On February 25, the new QParks Snowboard Tour family member will be tested for its shredability. At the Gold & Glory freestylers are invited to the seventh QParks Snowboard Tour Stop in the Axamer Lizum. Park designer Norbert Benauer and his crew turned the fresh obstacles into a nice slopestyle setup. Now it’s your turn to show off your best tricks and earn some points, prize money and goodies from WeAre, QParks, AMPLIFI and Pinetime Clothing with a total value of 1,200€! Head online to save yourself a free spot. And don’t forget to wax your boards for the big contest day.

Game faces on.

Rankings, Cups & Points

Apart from the essential QParks Snowboard Tour points, there’s also the chance to collect points for the WSPL Ranking of the World Snowboard Tour and the World Rookie Rank. Plus, the Gold & Glory is part of the Austria Cup.

Gold & Glory Timetable

When/What
09:00-10:15 / Rider Registration & Practice Runs
10:15-10:30 / Riders Meeting & Reshape
10:30-13:00 / Qualification Runs
13:00-13:30 / Break & Reshape
13:30-13:45 / Riders Meeting
13:45-15:15 / Final Runs
15:15 / Award Ceremony

