Laax Open is Ready to GO! - Onboard Magazine

Laax Open is Ready to GO!

LAAX is ready and raring to go for the most important European snowboard event: LAAX OPEN from January 16-21, 2017.

The LAAX Open 2017 takes place from January 16 to 21, 2016. It’s a happening for everyone, a snowboard event with the best of the best, a contest with snowboard icons, heroes and newcomers. Above all though, it’s a logical consequence of the LAAX roots.

World class riders like the Olympic Champions Iouri Podladtchikov and Jamie Anderson, 2016 LAAX OPEN winners Mark McMorris and Ayumu Hirano guarantee a top-class sports event. The freestyle lifestyle experience culminates with music events, art and gourmet treats.

Mark McMorris getting it done last season. Photo: Christian Stadler

Big Finals on January 20 and 21, 2017

For one week the anyway freestyle driven resort of LAAX will be gathered additionally by 200 pro riders starting in the disciplines slopestyle and halfpipe up on Crap Sogn Gion mountain. Performing in the qualifier rounds, battling in the semi-finals to reach finally a spot in the finals – being so close to win the title, gain glory and earn world snowboarding points. Drop-in, take-off, rotations, airtime – looks so easy and spectacular in the same moment. Technics, style, creativity.

That’s when the LAAX OPEN experiences its sportive highlight. The finals for women and men will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 in slopestyle and on Saturday, January 21, 2017 in halfpipe.

The riders list for this FIS Snowboard World Cup and TTR World Snowboard Tour event can be downloaded here.

The full program including all the LAAXroots festival activities as well as the competition schedule can be found here.

Ayumu Hirano’s chicken flippers were damned tasty. More of the same for 2017? Photo: Christian Stadler

 

News and changes will be available online through:

www.laax.com/open www.facebook.com/LAAX www.facebook.com/snowparkLAAX

Topics:

laax laax open

