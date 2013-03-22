X Games Tignes Superpipe Finals - Iouri Podladtchikov Lands Cab Double 14

Last night Iouri Podladchikov dropped the world’s first Cab double cork 1440 in a halfpipe as his fourth hit in the X Games finals in Tignes. That’s a whole lot of spinning and flipping all at once. And he was so happy to have come out of it alive that he forgot to land in the pipe for the last hit, crashing down from the coping before throwing his board into the crowd in celebration. The crash cost him his place on the podium, but he probably didn’t notice that either.

It all came down to who had their triples dialled in, and perfect landings were all that were gonna cut it.

