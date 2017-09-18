Hotzone.TV Hintertux Opening 2017 - All The Info - Onboard Magazine

[Battling above the Alarm Clock. Photo: Thomas Copsey]

The first snowpark opening of the season will be go down from October 5-8th in Hintertux! Always a killer way to warm the legs up for winter, and as ever the Hintertux crew have cooked up a bunch of stuff to make sure the times are good ones…

Tried & tested: the hotzone.tv Park Opening not only offers the first snowpark joys for “real shredder” but also an extensive board test, lots of side activities for grown ups and kids alike, and last but not least some wild parties. On top of all that, the Betterpark Hintertux is complemented with 12 brand new rails and wallrides! And for all those who can’t bear to wait for the Opening, a slimmed down but freshly shaped light version of Betterpark Hintertux is already open now…

Please find all details for the weekend in the program below and see an overview of the stuff that’s planned for this year here:

All shredders, whether pros, amateurs or weekend warriors, who want to participate in of the three sessions (Alarm Clock Battle, Session of the Dudes and snowboarderMBM.de Cash 4 Trix Session) are kindly asked to register on the Opening Homepage in advance. With this registration you’ll be added to an SMS message list and will get updates on all changes of starting times etc directly to their phones.

Also all kids keen to attend the Kids Shred with Steve Gruber and Chris Kröll need to register online. Steve and CK will coach up and coming riders between the ages of 6 and 15 and give valuable tips on riding technique on Saturday and Sunday.

The Aftershred in front of the Hohenhaus Tenne on the glacier parking lot on Saturday invites you to rock the Gorilla Pumptrack, play a Beer Pong Tournament by Jimmy‘s (IBK), get crafty in the Volcom CAP workshop, win great prizes in a game of Poker, Black Jack and Roulette or just hang out to the sound of the go-shred DJ with a snack from the go-shred BBQ.

In the evening you get to enjoy the premiere of Absinthe’s new shred flick “Turbo Dojo”, preluded by short films by MonEpic, and parts of the video project of the shred crew including Mario Käppeli, Tom Tramnitz, Mario Wanger, Alex Walch and co. The musical backdrop for the parties on Thursday, Friday and Saturday is provided by MC Ardiman, Daddy Nature and DJ Fu!

Reserve your party tickets online on opening.hotzone.tv/party!

Details and updates on the Hotzone.tv Park Opening can be found on opening.hotzone.tv, and on Facebook on www.facebook.com/HotzoneParkOpeningHintertux; rooms are available on www.tux.at – don’t wait too long to book your stay!

Opening Details

Date: October 5th-8th October 2017

Location: Hintertuxer Glacier and Tux (AUT)

Action on the Mountain: Hintertuxer Glacier and Betterpark Hintertux

Friday, October 6th 2017

Free On-Snow-Test

ca. 11:00 Alarm Clock Battle (riders are kindly asked to register online for txt message service)

BBQ @ Tuxer Fernerhaus

Saturday, October 7th 2017

Free On-Snow-Test

10:00 Kids Coaching (pre-registration online is required!)

ca. 11:00 HOTZONE.TV Session of the Dudes (Big Kicker Session – Riders are kindly asked to register online for txt message service)

BBQ @ Tuxer Fernerhaus

from 14:00 Cruise and Ride After Snow Party (Sommerberg)

Sunday, October 8th 2017

Free On-Snow-Test

10:00 Kids Coaching (pre-registration online is required!)

ca. 13:00 snowboarderMBM.de Cash for Trix (Railbattel am Tuxer Fernerhaus – riders are kindly asked to register online for txt message service)

BBQ @ Tuxer Fernerhaus

Brands ‘Free on Snow Test’!

(don‘t forget to bring your ID!)

686, Anon, Äsmo, Bataleon, Burton, Capita, Deeluxe, Drake, Flow, Flux, Gnu, Goodboards, Head, Korua Shapes, Lib Tech,Lobster, NeverSummer, Nidecker, Northwave, Rome, Roxy, Salomon, Shred, Silbærg, Slash, Sims, Slytech, Smith, Union and more.

Action in the Valley: Hintertux and Tux

Thursday, October 5th 2017, Tux

from 19:00 Opening Welcome: Pizza and Party (Kleine Tenne Tux)

Friday, October 6th 2017

20:00 Doors Open Video Premiere (Tux Center/ Tux)

21:00 Film Start: MonEpic & elooa Splitboard Adventure, video project of the shred crew including Mario Käppeli, Tom Tramnitz, Mario Wanger, Alex Walch and co.

Absinthe Films “Turbo Dojo”

22:00 Insider Warm Up Party (Kleine Tenne/ Tux)

Acts: DJ FU, Urban Nerds, Symian, Steve Miko,

Saturday, October 7th 2017, Hintertux

from 15:00: After Shred Session at Hintertux Parking: Gorilla Pump Track, go-shred BBQ & DJ, Opening Casino with Roulette, Poker and Black Jack, Volcom CAP workshop, Beer Pong Tournament by Jimmy‘s

20:30 Opening Night (Hohenhaus Tenne/ Hintertux)

Acts: Daddy Natur, MC Ardiman, Dusty Lungs, DYBA, Symian, Bleach, BRP