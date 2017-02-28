2017 Burton U.S. Open Live Stream on Red Bull TV & BurtonUSOpen.com - Onboard Magazine

The 35th annual Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships announce a packed programming schedule covering five days of halfpipe and slopestyle competition February 28 – March 4. This enhanced coverage includes all event finals streaming live on Red Bull TV, plus live webcasts of semi-final and final events and, new for 2017, the addition of the Junior Jam on BurtonUSOpen.com. The 35th annual Burton U.S. Open is set to include an exciting field of the world’s top riders including Shaun White (USA), Mark McMorris (CAN), Kelly Clark (USA), Chloe Kim (USA) and so many more competing in the longest-running snowboard competition and one of the last major contests ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Live programming on the BurtonUSOpen.com webcast begins on Tuesday, February 28th at 6:10pm CET with the online debut of the Burton U.S. Open Junior Jam, this legendary event features the world’s top halfpipe boy and girl groms under age 15 competing in a full-sized 22-foot halfpipe. Complete coverage of the men’s and women’s slopestyle and halfpipe semi-finals follows, beginning with women’s slopestyle semi-finals at Vail Mountain’s Golden Peak on Wednesday, March 1st at 5:55pm CET followed by men’s slopestyle semi-finals at 8:20pm CET. Thursday’s schedule features women’s halfpipe semi-finals at 5:55pm CET followed by men’s halfpipe semi-finals at 8:20pm CET. Each field will be narrowed down to 6 women and 10 men heading into the Friday and Saturday finals.

Live coverage of the Burton U.S. Open finals airs on Red Bull TV and on BurtonUSOpen.com. On Friday, March 3rd, women’s slopestyle finals kick off at 7:00pm CET followed by men’s slopestyle finals starting at 10:00pm CET. The final day of competition on Saturday, March 4th features women’s halfpipe finals at 7:00pm CET, followed by men’s halfpipe finals at 10:00pm CET. The complete livestream coverage will include insightful commentary by announcers Tom Monterosso and Ed Leigh along with Jack Mitrani and Tina Dixon reporting from the courses.

Complete 2017 Burton US Open Programming Schedule*:

*Times are subject to change, so please check your local listings.

Date/Time Network Event

Tuesday, February 28th:

6:10pm – 8:30pm CET (Central Europe) BurtonUSOpen.com Junior Jam Halfpipe

Wednesday, March 1st:

5:55pm – 7:10pm CET BurtonUSOpen.com Women’s Slopestyle Semi-Finals

8:20pm – 11:00pm CET BurtonUSOpen.com Men’s Slopestyle Semi-Finals

Thursday, March 2nd:

5:55pm – 7:10pm CET BurtonUSOpen.com Women’s Halfpipe Semi-Finals

8:20pm – 11:00pm CET BurtonUSOpen.com Men’s Halfpipe Semi-Finals

Friday, March 3rd:

7:00pm – 8:30pm CET Red Bull TV & BurtonUSOpen.com Women’s Slopestyle Finals

10:00pm – 12:00am CET Red Bull TV & BurtonUSOpen.com Men’s Slopestyle Finals

Saturday, March 4th:

7:00pm – 8:30pm CET Red Bull TV & BurtonUSOpen.com Women’s Halfpipe Finals

10:00pm – 12:00am CET Red Bull TV & BurtonUSOpen.com Men’s Halfpipe Finals

All Burton U.S. Open events are free and open to the public including the Live Music Lineup in Vail Village featuring 13 bands and DJs including Lizzo, D.R.A.M, Xavier Omär, Gramatik and more—all for FREE!

For details on all things U.S. Open, follow the hashtag #BurtonUSOpen and head to BurtonUSOpen.com or download the official Burton U.S. Open app on your mobile device. You’ll find a full list of invited riders, live music, product demos, Burton Girls happenings, Kids Learn To Ride opportunities, and the history of the longest-running snowboard event in the world.