THE TECH FILES - Torstein Horgmo's DC Collection - Onboard Magazine

THE TECH FILES – Torstein Horgmo’s DC Collection

Get the nitty gritty on the selection of pro-level product that DC and Torstein Horgmo cooked up for this season…

Torstein is undoubtedly one of the most iconic riders of his generation. From his early days shooting with Factor Films, to filming with Standard, to his many memorable online edits In Your Face, Horgasm and more recently Shredbots, this Norwegian has more than produced over the years and DC have rightly rewarded him with a selection of pro-model products. The most recent being the DC Torstein Horgmo Collection for 2017.

He’s as likely to be found heating the streets as he is sending it in the backcountry or making podiums at major contests, hence his gear is as built towards owning it all as the man himself is. And for this winter’s offering, DC have a jacket, a board and a boot stamped with Torstein’s seal of approval: the Torstein Corruption jacket, the Media Blitz board, and the Torstein Horgmo boots.

We dived in deep to look at what all three have to offer…

DC Torstein Corruption Jacket

A true workhorse for all conditions, Torstein’s Corruption jacket has all the ingredients you need to stay warm, dry and comfortable no matter what the weather throws at you.

This relaxed-cut jacket takes its design cues from retro athletic wear and mixes a minimalist approch with heavy hitting tech. Fully taped Exotex 15K fabric will keep the snow and wind at bay while still allowing your sweat to wick through effectively, and there’s zonal Thinsulate insulation (80g body, 40g sleeves) for lightweight warmth where you need it.

Mesh-lined vents allow you to regulate temperature and the Corruption will seal you in sweetly thanks to its powder skirt, Lycra cuff gaiters and (if conditions demand it) the three-way adjustable hood. There are also plenty of pockets to stash all your essentials in, including a media pocket for your portable communicator/media device of choice.

Of course it’s got an articulated cut so you have the optimum snowboard-specific freedom of movement – be it pow slashes or poking your switch back 5s – plus Torstein got DC to use stretch fabric this year, too, for even better restriction-free shredding.

More on the DC Torstein Corruption Jacket

DC Torstein Media Blitz

The stick that carried Horgmo through all manner of mischief in his mindblowing part from this year’s Union movie, Stronger, you can be sure that the Media Blitz is built from the base up to send it hard.

This twin tip is certainly on the stiffer end of the spectrum – if you’ve ever seen the kind of riding Torstein subjects his boards to you’ll understand why – and so you’ll need to be confident in your riding to get the most from the Media Blitz. It gives out what you put in, but if you’re not on your game it could give you a whipping.

To paraphrase Torstein, two cambers are better than one so this has a Double Camber profile with camber under the bindings and rocker between them. In this way you get reliable response when you need it yet still the float and fun feeling of some reverse camber.

Internally, an Impact core comprised of FSC certified poplar and beech wood makes for a buttery flex blended with heavy durability along the edges. This is beefed up with carbon stringers for mega pop and wrapped in triax glass for surgical edge hold. And you won’t have to worry about flat spots as this comes with a Sintered supreme base.

If you’re a confident rider wanting to take your freestyle wherever you feel like, reach for the board with the “bleeding goth babe graphics”.

More on the DC Media Blitz

DC Torstein Horgmo Boots

Undeniably a high-end model for high-end riding, Torstein’s first ever pro model snowboard boot is loaded with all of DC’s premium technologies to give the Norseman what he needs to push the envelope of prgression.

It features a pretty stiff outer shell to give you epic response when you’re setting up for the big features, and the shell is durable too, with further reinforcement on points where it will come into contact with the binding, so you can expect these to take a licking and keep on ticking.

T-Ho’s opted for the Double Boa Coiler closure on this, giving a super-precise fit with the ease of the Boa system and further boosting the boot’s supportiveness for heavy stomps. The internal ankle harness adds to this support, while an Impact-G outsole and Impact-S insole give further cushioning. The outsole is tough and grippy, too.

All new for this season and slotted seamlessly into these is DC’s Double Black Liner – the material is around a third more dense than for regular liners, meaning support is bolstered further, plus there’s a power strap for even more response. It’s heat mouldable, of course, allowing you a customised fit.

More on the DC Torstein Horgmo Boots

torstein horgmo

