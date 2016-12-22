THE TECH FILES - Torstein Horgmo's DC Collection - Onboard Magazine

Get the nitty gritty on the selection of pro-level product that DC and Torstein Horgmo cooked up for this season…

Torstein is undoubtedly one of the most iconic riders of his generation. From his early days shooting with Factor Films, to filming with Standard, to his many memorable online edits In Your Face, Horgasm and more recently Shredbots, this Norwegian has more than produced over the years and DC have rightly rewarded him with a selection of pro-model products. The most recent being the DC Torstein Horgmo Collection for 2017.

He’s as likely to be found heating the streets as he is sending it in the backcountry or making podiums at major contests, hence his gear is as built towards owning it all as the man himself is. And for this winter’s offering, DC have a jacket, a board and a boot stamped with Torstein’s seal of approval: the Torstein Corruption jacket, the Media Blitz board, and the Torstein Horgmo boots.

We dived in deep to look at what all three have to offer…