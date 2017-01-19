THE TECH FILES - Protest Sportswear - Onboard Magazine

THE TECH FILES – Protest Sportswear

Getting in deep with Protest's Jump jacket and Chapter pants...

When it comes to well-priced, high-performance outerwear the offerings from Protest are hard to beat. As passionate riders based far from the mountains, this brand from the Netherlands have long understood the importance of making clothing that works without breaking the bank and have been ‘Protesting To Get There’ since 1993.

“Our clothes are built to support core riders. But they are also aimed at people who simply want to have fun on a board and look good doing it,” explain Protest of their M.O. “Our goal is to make our clothes accessible to as many boarders as possible.” Over the years they’ve developed into a company that makes snowboard clothing not only fit for the parks and trails, but increasingly poised to perform wherever you ride.

They powered Miikka Hast and Jonas Hägström on their splitboard adventures back in the day, and with Miikka still on the team along with fresh freeride blood like Camille Armand less well-trodden paths are increasingly important to their range of jackets and pants. We dive in deep with a couple of their high-end pieces for all-mountain ripping…

protest jump snowboard jacket https://www.protest.eu/shop/product/men/snow/snowjacket

Protest JUMP Jacket – €189.99

This relaxed fit, long length cloak hails from Protest’s Geotech 10.000 Fabric series, meaning it’s rated to withstand 10k mm of water pressure while being breathable enough to allow 10g/m2/s4h of moisture (read: sweat) to pass through to the outside world and prevent you getting cold and clammy. In short: just the kind of performance you’ll want if it’s dumping in the backcountry and you’re sending it hard.

The jacket’s seams are critically taped (so snow and rain falling on key stitching can’t penetrate) and the adjustable fixed hood has a high, thermal knit collar. Further weathersealing is provided by the waist gaiter, elasticated Velcro cuffs and a water-resistant fabric coating, and should you find yourself getting warm you can dump heat through the armpit vents.

In terms of stash space, the Jump has you covered with an array of pockets – internally there’s one for your goggles and another for your phone (with easy headphone access), while externally you have two for handwarming and general swag and one on the wrist for your pass.

The Jump jackets blends performance tech and an ergonomic cut with street-savvy styling to make it a solid choice if you want to ride whatever the weather.

More info on the Protest Jump jacket
protest chapter snowboard pants https://www.protest.eu/shop/product/men/snow/snowpants/chapter/

Protest CHAPTER Pants – €149.99

A slim-fit, ergonomically-cut, softshell bit of all-weather mountain legwear, the Chapter pant can be relied upon to be both comfortable, durable, and get the job done in even the worst backcountry conditions.

Using Protest’s pinnacle Geotech 20.000 Fabric technology they’re tested to be untroubled by a 20k mm water column and transport 20 g/me/24h of water vapour through its membrane, meaning you get the right ratio of waterproofness to breathability for your backcountry needs.

Features include fully taped seams, removable shoulder straps, pockets for your essentials, leg vents to cool you down and zips at the bottom to give your ankles some flare. These minimalist, functional pants that hail from Protest’s PVRE line are all about keeping you warm and dry through seasons spent shredding hard.

Plus being that they’re made of a softshell fabric, the Chapter pants are also super comfortable to wear whether hiking, riding or chilling in the heli.

More info on the Protest Chapter pants

camille armand chamonix

