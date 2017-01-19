THE TECH FILES - Protest Sportswear - Onboard Magazine

When it comes to well-priced, high-performance outerwear the offerings from Protest are hard to beat. As passionate riders based far from the mountains, this brand from the Netherlands have long understood the importance of making clothing that works without breaking the bank and have been ‘Protesting To Get There’ since 1993.

“Our clothes are built to support core riders. But they are also aimed at people who simply want to have fun on a board and look good doing it,” explain Protest of their M.O. “Our goal is to make our clothes accessible to as many boarders as possible.” Over the years they’ve developed into a company that makes snowboard clothing not only fit for the parks and trails, but increasingly poised to perform wherever you ride.

They powered Miikka Hast and Jonas Hägström on their splitboard adventures back in the day, and with Miikka still on the team along with fresh freeride blood like Camille Armand less well-trodden paths are increasingly important to their range of jackets and pants. We dive in deep with a couple of their high-end pieces for all-mountain ripping…