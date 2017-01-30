UNION BINDING COMPANY Introduces New Splitboard Binding Series. - Onboard Magazine

UNION BINDING COMPANY Introduces New Splitboard Binding Series.

Union Binding Company has announced it is breaking into the splitboard market with the release of the Expedition™ Series of splitboard touring bindings. “I feel like this product is going to change the perception that people have about splitboarding,” says legendary Union team rider Bryan Iguchi. “You don’t have to compromise performance for freedom while touring.”

Featuring a plastic injected base, the Expedition™ Series reflects the core values of the Union Binding Company – simplistic, lightweight and bombproof. The Expedition Series not only looks like traditional Union bindings, they ride like them. The Union design features a unique interface that corkscrews your board together, allowing performance that aligns with the traditional, non-split snowboarding experience.

A simplistic design, featuring fewer moving parts and proven materials, comes together as the next generation of split bindings. Travis Rice adds, “Up until now, the split boarding experience has been hindered by bindings that are built for mountaineering, not snowboarding.”

Union’s Expedition splitboard binding.

The Expedition Series, as well as the rest of the Union Binding collection will be showcased in the upcoming ISPO trade show from February 5th – 8th.

