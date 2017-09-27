New atrip apparel 2017/18 collection online - Onboard Magazine

Halldor Helgason and the atrip crew have just unveiled their Year Two collection of outerwear and street threads, and it’s looking CREEEEAAMY. Have a look…

After few long days and nights we are finally online with the brand new atrip apparel fw1718 collection. This is our 2nd season (we call it year one as the previews we call zero), so we hope fans will be stoked on the new gear! You can check the atrip 1718 catalogue here, and see more of the atrip 2017-2018 outerwear in the Whitelines gear guide. Here what Halldor said about the collection:

“Hell yeah! I’m so pumped to present the second atrip apparel collection with unique styles made for awesome people. I’m a big fan of RV living, so we went all in on RV life for this year’s special interest club. We hope you will like the new atrip line, and see you on the road.

Thank you all for your support. Keep it real and send it!” – Halldor

A couple of atrip’s tasty new cloaks: the Loon Lake and Flour Lake

New collection on the website: www.atripapparel.com

During the season atrip will be sharing out some interesting RV tips, like World’s top RV spots, cool RV living hacks and, for sure, the secret of the RV juice. So just follow the #specialinterestclub to don’t miss it!