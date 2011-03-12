2011/12 Forum Snowboards Product Preview

http://mpora.com/videos/drSNYXXHo Feast your eyes on Forum Snowboards’ freshest product for the 2011/2012 winter season, right here, right now…

Forum Snowboards – the OG in the snowboard industry. Founded in 1996, and always home to some of the sickest riders in the scene. Currently they count Andreas Wiig, Pat Moore, John Jackson, Jake Welch, and Austen Sweetin in their ranks, to name but a few… We went to check out their upcoming 2011/2012 snowboard gear at this year’s ispo tradeshow. And once again we were impressed. Each year they throw in a bunch of new technology, add some kick ass graphics and keep it real as only a few, and next season will be no different…

So what was it that Forum’s UK rep Rob Fairweather selected from the plethora of boots, boards, and binding? Of course his first choice were the already legendary Shaka bindings: A top-notch pair of bindings with as much new tech as it gets: They continue the success story of the Good Vibe technology (a flexible disc that allows the whole binding to flex for an easy, natural feel). And now they come with a naturally canting footbed, meaning those presses feel that little bit smoother than before.

Then there’s the Destroyer board: The uncompromising park board, full with a the gnarly tech like carbon beams, now with even darker graphics, comes in two types of camber. This is just what you need, and Rob runs you right through its awesomeness. For those who want to go even more tech he presents the Honeypot – Forum’s test lab. Watch for yourself what the brand has in store for their 2012 models!

