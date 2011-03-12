2011/12 Forum Snowboards Product Preview

Share

Videos

2011/2012 Forum Snowboards Product Preview

http://mpora.com/videos/drSNYXXHo Feast your eyes on Forum Snowboards’ freshest product for the 2011/2012 winter season, right here, right now…

Forum Snowboards – the OG in the snowboard industry. Founded in 1996, and always home to some of the sickest riders in the scene. Currently they count Andreas Wiig, Pat Moore, John Jackson, Jake Welch, and Austen Sweetin in their ranks, to name but a few… We went to check out their upcoming 2011/2012 snowboard gear at this year’s ispo tradeshow. And once again we were impressed. Each year they throw in a bunch of new technology, add some kick ass graphics and keep it real as only a few, and next season will be no different…

So what was it that Forum’s UK rep Rob Fairweather selected from the plethora of boots, boards, and binding? Of course his first choice were the already legendary Shaka bindings: A top-notch pair of bindings with as much new tech as it gets: They continue the success story of the Good Vibe technology (a flexible disc that allows the whole binding to flex for an easy, natural feel). And now they come with a naturally canting footbed, meaning those presses feel that little bit smoother than before.

Then there’s the Destroyer board: The uncompromising park board, full with a the gnarly tech like carbon beams, now with even darker graphics, comes in two types of camber. This is just what you need, and Rob runs you right through its awesomeness. For those who want to go even more tech he presents the Honeypot – Forum’s test lab. Watch for yourself what the brand has in store for their 2012 models!

s

Share

Topics:

forum snowboards

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Videos

Air + Style 2007 Munich Highlights

Ten year throwback to Air + Style footage from 2007

Air + Style 2007 Munich Highlights
Videos

Snowpark Damuls - Minirampin' with Luki Ellensohn

Damuls build a snow-mini and Luki fills it full of tricks

Snowpark Damuls - Minirampin' with Luki Ellensohn
Videos

Freeride World Tour 2017: Chamonix Live Webcast

"It's ON!" as they say. Check out the live webcast from the Chamonix stop of the Freeride World Tour - this year it's being held...

Freeride World Tour 2017: Chamonix Live Webcast
Videos

Boris Mouton: New Awesome Snowboard Trick

Boris Mouton steps up his game with something new...

Boris Mouton: New Awesome Snowboard Trick
Videos

Snackbreak for FSA: Rusko

Snackbreak get technical in Oulu

Snackbreak for FSA: Rusko
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production