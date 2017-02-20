Max Parrot Wins Air+Style LA 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Other Events

Max Parrot Wins Air+Style LA 2017

[Ståle Sandbech gets busy under unexpectedly moody LA skies. Photos: Sami Tuoriniemi]

Max Parrot once again demonstrated that when it comes to big air snowboarding he’s the man to beat right now, as he took out the LA stop of the Air+Style yesterday.

Basically if it’s in a bib and there are jumps involved, Parrot looks pretty unstoppable at the moment. He’s on one hell of a run, having recently taken out the Laax Open slopestyle, the Air+Style Innsbruck and the X Games Big Air.

The old continent was well represented on the podium as Seppe Smits nailed second place, while everyone’s Rookie of the Year, Marcus Kleveland, came in third. With his win at the Beijing Air+Style combined with his second in Innsbruck, Kleveland’s consistent podium appearances means he bagged the Air+Style World Tour title.

We’d go deeper into this and let you know what tricks went down but, being Euros, it was way past our bedtime when the finals rolled around (plus we wouldn’t dream of finding ways round geo-blocked streams), but our homie Sami Tuoriniemi was there and fired over some shots allowing us to present you with a quick gallery recap until they sort it out and fire us a highlights edit.

When it comes to big air whirlyboarding, Max Parrot is pretty untouchable right now. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Boris Mouton in the qualifiers. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Up close and personal with the mighty Sven Thorgren Cab 12 Roastbeef. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Sebbe De Buck has ALL the style, but couldn't make it count at the business end. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Ståle Sandbech. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Sebbe on a big screen is at least twice as big as he is in real life. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
You'd smile like Max too if made triple corking off scaffold jumps look no harder than landing a shifty off a roller. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Sven Thorgren. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
... keeps the doctor away? Parrot's base graph still has us confused. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
Max Parrot. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi
The Podium of Power. L to R: Seppe Smits, Max Parrot, Marcus Kleveland. All over the place and in Sami's photo rig: Champagne. Or maybe Prosecco. Who knows?

