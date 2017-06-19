ThisFirst - Volcom Lauch Contest To 'Make Your Passion Your Paycheck' - Onboard Magazine

Volcom kick off a global campaign – #ThisFirst – that will reward 15 people with the chance to live out their passion projects via support, and cold hard cash.

Volcom is scouring the planet on the hunt for 15 people who are ready to make their passion their paycheck. “#ThisFirst” is a global initiative searching for the most inspired and dedicated applicants, who if selected will be given the chance to sack off the day job and concentrate on what they dream of doing full time.

Fear not, you don’t need a yawny CV loaded with power words and tales of your time on the Student Mass Debating team, the V-Stoners just want you to answer a simple question via the medium of video or photo: “What do you want to put first in your life?”

The contest is now on, so submissions can be uploaded to Instagram, Facebook, or Volcom.com/ThisFirst, with applications accepted through June 21 – that’s a couple of days so get cracking.

The 15 folk whose submissions stoke out Volcom the most will be rewarded with $5,000 and matched with Volcom mentors to help realise their vision. Over six weeks, their work will be promoted across the brand’s digital channels and featured at a wrap party in September at the Volcom Garden in Austin, Texas.

“We’re challenging everyone to think about what they want to put before their regular job, their responsibilities—whatever is holding them back from pursuing their passion,” says Ryan Immegart, Global Head of Marketing for Volcom. “By paying them to put #ThisFirst, we’re providing that extra push to focus on that one thing they love more than anything else.”

For more information, official rules and more jazz about the Volcom #ThisFirst contest, visit: www.Volcom.com/ThisFirst.