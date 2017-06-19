#ThisFirst - Volcom Lauch Contest To 'Make Your Passion Your Paycheck' - Onboard Magazine

Share

News

#ThisFirst – Volcom Lauch Contest To ‘Make Your Passion Your Paycheck’

Volcom kick off a global campaign – #ThisFirst – that will reward 15 people with the chance to live out their passion projects via support, and cold hard cash. 

Volcom is scouring the planet on the hunt for 15 people who are ready to make their passion their paycheck. “#ThisFirst” is a global initiative searching for the most inspired and dedicated applicants, who if selected will be given the chance to sack off the day job and concentrate on what they dream of doing full time.

Fear not, you don’t need a yawny CV loaded with power words and tales of your time on the Student Mass Debating team, the V-Stoners just want you to answer a simple question via the medium of video or photo: “What do you want to put first in your life?”

The contest is now on, so submissions can be uploaded to Instagram, Facebook, or Volcom.com/ThisFirst, with applications accepted through June 21 – that’s a couple of days so get cracking.

The 15 folk whose submissions stoke out Volcom the most will be rewarded with $5,000 and matched with Volcom mentors to help realise their vision. Over six weeks, their work will be promoted across the brand’s digital channels and featured at a wrap party in September at the Volcom Garden in Austin, Texas.

“We’re challenging everyone to think about what they want to put before their regular job, their responsibilities—whatever is holding them back from pursuing their passion,” says Ryan Immegart, Global Head of Marketing for Volcom. “By paying them to put #ThisFirst, we’re providing that extra push to focus on that one thing they love more than anything else.”

For more information, official rules and more jazz about the Volcom #ThisFirst contest, visit: www.Volcom.com/ThisFirst.

Share

Topics:

#ThisFirst

Featured in this post

Related Articles

News

Snowboard World Mourns Death Of Noah Salasnek

A tribute to legendary snowboarder Noah Salasnek: 1970-2017

Snowboard World Mourns Death Of Noah Salasnek
News

elooa Splitboard Base Camp 2017 - Kelchsau

Peak splitboarding weekend in Austria with Elooa

elooa Splitboard Base Camp 2017 - Kelchsau
News

686 Welcomes Mary Rand With Upcoming “Mary Rand's Ride Day” At Steven's Pass

After months of Mary wearing 686 outerwear, 686 made it official this week with the announcement of the addition of Mary Rand to its global...

686 Welcomes Mary Rand With Upcoming “Mary Rand's Ride Day” At Steven's Pass
News

ir77 10 Year Anniversary Website Launch

Lukas Huffman and Jake Price's legendary movie/book combo turns 10, and to pop the bubbly the boys have given the project a new lease of...

ir77 10 Year Anniversary Website Launch
News

Burton Launch Avoriaz Store

Burton's first official French store has landed...

Burton Launch Avoriaz Store
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production