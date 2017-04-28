Werni Stock joins VIMANA Snowboards - Onboard Magazine

The Vimana crew are super excited to welcome heavy hitting Bosstrian Werni Stock to the family.

Established as a bonafide European heavyweight Werni is known for his gracious style and going frickin huge. Big Wern is currently filming for the new ShredBots movie alongside his Vimana team mate Brage Richenberg.

Vimana founder Tronna is clearly pumped on snagging this Austrian powerhouse: “His distinct style and larger-than-life persona is a natural fit with the rest of the crew. Werni is an inspiration on both a riding level and as a human being. Seeing this guy poke out a Method blows my mind every time. Welcome to the family, buddy!”

Werni himself, a dude who’s had a series of knocks throughout his career yet always come back stronger, is equally hyped on his new home: “Seriously, I’m more then just happy to join the VIMANA Family. I love the product, people, brand and that means everything to me. I can’t wait to head out for the first Team Trip to shred with all the crew. Hyped and excited for the next couple years with VIMANA Snowboards!”

Werni also rides for Bonfire Outerwear, Spektrum eyewear, AWSM and Hotzone Snowboardshop.

PhotoCred : Marcus Skin / @marcusskin