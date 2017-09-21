Mathieu Crepel Joins Nidecker Snowboards - Onboard Magazine

[Photo: Perly]

Nidecker are hyped to welcome French all-terrain bossman Mathieu Crepel to the family!

The internationally renowned French snowboarder Mathieu Crepel has signed a sponsorship contract to join the ranks of the famed Swiss snowboard company Nidecker.

The 32-year old’s storied career has spanned over two decades. The 2005 FIS World Champion in Men’s Halfpipe, he is the only Frenchman to win a Crystal Globe in freestyle snowboarding. He was also crowned champion of the inaugural TTR World Snowboard Tour in 2006. That same year he represented France for the first time at the Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy. In 2007, he became the first snowboarder to land a Switch Backside 1260° in competition, on his was to winning the Big Air and Halfpipe titles at the FIS World Championships in Arosa, Switzerland.

He represented France for a second time at the Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada. Last year, he won the 30th edition of the Mount Baker Banked slalom, adding his name to the very prestigious list of winners alongside the likes of Tom Sims, Craig Kelly, Shaun Palmer, Terje Håkonsen, and Xavier De Le Rue. His talent has been immortalized by some of the world’s best snowboard filmmakers with numerous appearances in productions by Standard Films & Absinthe Films.

Born and raised in the southwest of France in close proximity to the Pyrenees Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean, Mathieu is also an accomplished surfer. Early in his career, he competed in the Quik Cup surf, skate and snowboard competitions originally held in Biarritz and La Mongie, and later in Anglet and Les Arcs, France. More recently, Mathieu has taken up tow-in surfing and successfully ridden waves as large as 10 meters at the infamous offshore reef, Belharra in the French Basque Country last winter.

The whole Nidecker family is very excited to collaborate with such an accomplished athlete and to welcome him to the team: “I’m very happy that Mathieu is taking part in this new adventure,” says brand lead Thierry Kunz. “I’ve been following him since he was 7-years old, and in my eyes he’s one of the best all-around snowboarders of all time. He’ll undoubtedly bring his great knowledge and style to help with the makeover of this historic brand that has been in the works for the last year.”

Mathieu is also looking forward to this new chapter is his professional career, as he explains: “It’s a pleasure to join a brand that has so much history in snowboarding and such closeness in its relationships. This new adventure will be filled with great projects, and the confidence that this family-run brand has shown in me is motivating and inspiring.”

To celebrate, we dug out some of the banging kicker footage from his ender in TB20 for you to dine out on…