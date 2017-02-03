SICK, SICKER, SICK TRICK TOUR OPEN - Onboard Magazine

6th QParks Snowboard Tour Stop, 18/02/2017, Snowpark Kitzbühel, Kitzbühel /Austria

Here we go again! The Sick Trick Tour Open are back and traditionally, they take place at the

Hanglalm in Kitzbühel on February 18, 2017. An epic setup, freshly shaped and ready to shred is waiting for you at the Snowpark Kitzbühel. So grab your boards and make this contest a SICK one!

For the past 16 years the Sick Trick Tour Open have been known as the stepping stone for up-and-coming freestyle talents. To prove, improve and ideally make the move to becoming professional athletes – that’s what this contest is about.

Hence on February 18, a thrilling show will go down at the Snowpark Kitzbühel. On a creative combination of two kickers and a jib you have the chance to convince the judges with your sickest tricks. Besides important tour ranking points, there is cash and goodies from Blue Tomato, Element3 and the Segway Station Kitzbühel as well as QParks, AMPLIFI and Pinetime Clothing in a total value of 2,500€ to take home.

Photo: Roland Haschka/QParks

What are you waiting for? Jump right onto the QParks Snowboard Tour Website and save your spot for 15€ admission!

Rankings, Cups & Points

Apart from the essential QParks Snowboard Tour points, there’s also the chance to collect points for the WSPL Ranking of the World Snowboard Tour and the World Rookie Rank. Plus, the Sick Trick Tour Open is part of the Austria Cup.

Timetable

When What Where

08:30-10:30 Rider Registration Resterhöhe station at the bottom

09:00-10:30 Practice Runs Slopestyle Area

10:30-10:45 Riders Meeting Chill Area

10:30-11:00 Reshape

11:00-12:15 Qualification Rounds Part 1 Slopestyle Area

12:15-13:00 Break – Reshape – Riders Meeting

13:10-13:55 Qualification Rounds Part 2 Slopestyle Area

Photo: Roland Haschka/QParks

QParks Snowboard Tour Website – Upgrade Included

You’ll also find all the information on the Sick Trick Tour Open and each stop on the fully redesigned QParks Snowboard Tour Website. It was developed by the graphic designers, programmers and editorial staff of QParks and we’re now proud to present a stylish new page optimized for mobile devices. Here, the tour riders have the possibility to register for all of the tour stops. Check out the Facebook page and Instagram for guidelines on the voting and further general information. All news about the Snowpark Kitzbühel and the Sick Trick Tour Open are also available on Facebook.

QPARKS SNOWBOARD TOUR 2016/17 IS ON!