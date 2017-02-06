Max Parrot & Enni Rukajarvi Win at Air+Style Innsbruck 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Above: Marcus Kleveland catches the light…

Words – Paula Viidu

Air + Style Innsbruck 2017 saw the world’s best female snowboarders compete alongside the men for the first time ever, with Enni Rukajarvi taking the top spot on the podium and Max Parrot owning it once again in the Men’s line.

The second stop of the Air + Style World Tour went down in Innsbruck this weekend, and witnessed eight of the top ladies in the world making history and sending it. Enni Rukajärvi carried on her roll of consistently blasting it, becoming the first female A+S champ ever with a score of 176.33.

Enni Rukajarvi carries on her winning streak…

Enni’s two best runs were made out of a Cab 720 Indy and Backside 720 Indy. She was followed by the UK’s Katie Ormerod, who was pushed off the top spot on the last jump and finished second with a score of 146.33. Sina Candrian snatched third place on the podium with a score of 124.66.