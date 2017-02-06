Max Parrot & Enni Rukajarvi Win at Air+Style Innsbruck 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Max Parrot & Enni Rukajarvi Win at Air+Style Innsbruck 2017

Above: Marcus Kleveland catches the light…

Words – Paula Viidu

Air + Style Innsbruck 2017 saw the world’s best female snowboarders compete alongside the men for the first time ever, with Enni Rukajarvi taking the top spot on the podium and Max Parrot owning it once again in the Men’s line.

The second stop of the Air + Style World Tour went down in Innsbruck this weekend, and witnessed eight of the top ladies in the world making history and sending it. Enni Rukajärvi carried on her roll of consistently blasting it, becoming the first female A+S champ ever with a score of 176.33.

Enni Rukajarvi carries on her winning streak…

Enni’s two best runs were made out of a Cab 720 Indy and Backside 720 Indy. She was followed by the UK’s Katie Ormerod, who was pushed off the top spot on the last jump and finished second with a score of 146.33. Sina Candrian snatched third place on the podium with a score of 124.66.

Parrot stands proud on the podium…
Max Parrot feels the g’s…

The Men’s Finals saw Max Parrot nabbing first place with a final score of 184.31, landing a Backside Triple Cork 1440 Mute and a Cab Triple Cork 1620 Indy. Marcus Klevelend came second with a score of 179.99 and Sven Thorgren switched things up with a Cab 1260 Roastbeef Double Shifty and finished third with 176.33.

You could definitely feel the electricity in the air as both the riders and the crowd were getting pumped for the finals, while Biffy Clyro rocked it out on the stage next to the monstrous jump – with The Alps as a ridiculous backdrop. A+S Innsbruck you were a blast!

Air+Style returns in two weeks, coming at you live in LA. In the meantime peep some highlights from Austria:

