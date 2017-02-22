LAAX Sudden Rush Banked Slalom 2017 - Coming Soon - Onboard Magazine

Clear your calendars! The Sudden Rush Banked Slalom is coming your way from LAAX, and soon.

From the 3rd to the 5th of March, riders and pros from all walks of life will descend on LAAX for the annual event hosted by Terje Haakonsen and Nicolas Müller, where the existing terrain is built up to create banked turns and a speedy course for competitors to take on.

Open to all ages, you can register your interest at http://suddenrush.laax.com before 26/2/2017 to get yourself in amongst the 300 strong crowd, split into eight different race categories.

Nixon watches are up for grabs for overall winners, and if previous years are anything to go by, you could find yourself trying to ride the course switch, or witnessing any number of pros tearing their way through the turns.