LAAX OPEN 2017: Top Riders Registered – Park & Pipe Prepared - Onboard Magazine

Three weeks to go for Europe’s on-snow snowboarding highlight from January 16-21, 2017

A brilliant new winter and freestyle season started in LAAX, Switzerland. Snowparks, slopes, P60 and superpipe are already prepared for a wide range of tricks and skills. The event highlight, the LAAX OPEN 2017, will come up in three weeks. Everyone involved, team members, partners and – of course – riders await a spectacular week full of snowboarding, lifestyle and fun. Check the full program, get in the right mood by watching the teaser and save the date: January 16 to 21, 2017.

All in all around 200 riders from 22 countries and 5 continents are on the entry list to compete in the LAAX OPEN 2017. To give an idea what can be expected in the slopestyle and halfpipe contests, here are some of the registered top-riders:

LAAX OPEN 2016 winners Jamie Anderson and Arielle Gold, six time LAAX halfpipe winner Kelly Clark and X-Games champion Chloe Kim (all USA), World Cup leader Anna Gasser (AUT), Sina Candrian (SUI), Sarka Pancochova (CZE) and Aimee Fuller (UK) appear in the ladies’ field.

The men’s list features LAAX OPEN 2016 winner Mark McMorris (CAN), BEO LAAX 2015 winner Stale Sandbech (NOR), Jamie Nicholls (UK), Arthur Longo (FRA), Swiss halfpipe riders such as Olympic champion 2014 Iouri Podladtchikov, Pat Burgener, LAAX rider David Habltzel, Christian Haller and last but not least style master Danny Davis (USA).

Happy holidays,