LAAX OPEN 2017: Top Riders Registered – Park & Pipe Prepared - Onboard Magazine

Share

Event News

LAAX OPEN 2017: Top Riders Registered – Park & Pipe Prepared

Three weeks to go for Europe’s on-snow snowboarding highlight from January 16-21, 2017

A brilliant new winter and freestyle season started in LAAX, Switzerland. Snowparks, slopes, P60 and superpipe are already prepared for a wide range of tricks and skills. The event highlight, the LAAX OPEN 2017, will come up in three weeks. Everyone involved, team members, partners and – of course – riders await a spectacular week full of snowboarding, lifestyle and fun. Check the full program, get in the right mood by watching the teaser and save the date: January 16 to 21, 2017.

All in all around 200 riders from 22 countries and 5 continents are on the entry list to compete in the LAAX OPEN 2017. To give an idea what can be expected in the slopestyle and halfpipe contests, here are some of the registered top-riders:
LAAX OPEN 2016 winners Jamie Anderson and Arielle Gold, six time LAAX halfpipe winner Kelly Clark and X-Games champion Chloe Kim (all USA), World Cup leader Anna Gasser (AUT), Sina Candrian (SUI), Sarka Pancochova (CZE) and Aimee Fuller (UK) appear in the ladies’ field.
The men’s list features LAAX OPEN 2016 winner Mark McMorris (CAN), BEO LAAX 2015 winner Stale Sandbech (NOR), Jamie Nicholls (UK), Arthur Longo (FRA), Swiss halfpipe riders such as Olympic champion 2014 Iouri Podladtchikov, Pat Burgener, LAAX rider David Habltzel, Christian Haller and last but not least style master Danny Davis (USA).

Happy holidays,

Share

Topics:

laax laax open

Related Articles

Other Events

Kaunertal Launch Shoot Your Half Mile Jib Line

Video comp kicks off this weekend at one of the best early season jib lines around...

Kaunertal Launch Shoot Your Half Mile Jib Line
Event News

Zillertal Välley Rälley hosted by Ride Snowboards 2016/2017: 1st tourstop Hintertux Glacier: 15-16 October 2016

It's “shred o'clock” again and the Zillertal Välley Rälley hosted by Ride Snowboards is ready to kick off into the new season on October 15th...

Zillertal Välley Rälley hosted by Ride Snowboards 2016/2017: 1st tourstop Hintertux Glacier: 15-16 October 2016
Videos

The John Doe Friendly Session Psykopit Edition

Wild times at the annual John Doe.

The John Doe Friendly Session Psykopit Edition
Videos

6th Edition Montafon Banked Slalom presented by DEELUXE

Full recap and gallery from the 6th Montafon Banked Slalom.

6th Edition Montafon Banked Slalom presented by DEELUXE
Videos

Lib Naturally at The Holy Bowly

Three Holy Bowly's in glorious super 8mm, all in one edit. Need we say more?

Lib Naturally at The Holy Bowly
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production