Swiss Store doodah Launch 'Film Your Friends' Contest - Onboard Magazine

Win cash and doodah store credit by simply filming with your friends and Instagramming. Easy!

Swiss retailers doodah are awesome. They started off as a small standalone shop – or more of a dilapidated house – in 1994 on the shores of Lake Zug; since then they’ve been supporting the Swiss scene admirably, sponsoring Swiss riders and events, and today they boast 11 brick-and-mortar stores and an online emporium – doodah.ch

Now they’ve initiated an Instagram competition running, giving you the chance to win cash and store vouchers for hashtagging you and your homies shredding.

Here’s how they break it down:

Perfectly edited snowboard videos with huge kickers, epic conditions, A-list riders and the most insane powder lines you can imagine are plentiful… But we find that not everything has to be perfect to stoke us out, and want to give young creative snowboarders, filmmakers and crews provide a platform to showcase their own clips!

How Film Your Friends works

1 / Grab a camera and your snowboard

2 / Meet your friends

3 / Shred

4 / Make a clip

5 / Upload to Instagram with #filmyourfriends and @doodahstore

6 / Deadline for entries is 31st March 2017

Prizes

Best clip: 500.- cash

2nd: 200.- doodah voucher

3rd: 100.- doodah voucher

So get involved! And as a bonus here’s some of the doodah crew making their own Edit of Awesome – and filming with their friends – last year… Epic!