It's Snowing in Europe - Tasty Looking Euro Webcams - Onboard Magazine

Though it’s only mid-September, storms have already started wandering through the European Alps and giving resorts varying degrees of dustings. Webcams embedded on site have been mindlessly firing their images to the black hole of the internet, so we decided to bring a bunch of the most promising-looking captures to actual human beings to kick off the hype for winter.

Although it’s way too early to say if this season will be as good as we all hope, there’s something about snow-covered resorts this time of the year that brings the froth… Long may the dumps continue!

Alp d’Huez – 05.39

Alpe di Suisi/Seiser Alm – 08.50