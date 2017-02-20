Longboard Classic Stuben – The Legend Comes of Age!  - Onboard Magazine

Hard to believe yet absolutely true: April 1st 2017 is the day the biggest Longboard and Old School Snowboard Event is of legal age!

Conceived in the Middle Station Restaurant in Stuben at the Arlberg in 1999, the Longboard Classic Event will happen for the 18th time this year! But whether legal age or not, on the first weekend of April all shred heads unite in the celebration of snowboarding and it’s colourful past. No other snowboard event brings together so many dedicated riders and this year Jeff Brushie will be attending the “Woodstock of Snowboarding” amongst other legends.

And the facts for 2017 are quite something and really adequate for a coming of age, too:

The Race: As usual the race will commence with a Le-Mans mass start on Saturday at the Albonagrat on 2,408 meters. Competition is divided in the categories Old School Class (outfits and boards from back in the days), Master Class (longboards mandatory!) and No School (all others). There will be some official prices , yet all participants will win new experiences and a new snowboard friend or two.

The Brands: In total about 15 brands will pitch up a tent village behind the finish line. They offer new and old boards as well as freeride equipment for testing, support the LBC and are always up for a laid back chat. An updated list of exhibitors can be found on the LBC website.

The Special Guest: The former Halfpipe World Champion, style master and trailblazer of Freestyle Snowboarding Jeff Brushie is added to the every growing LBC Family this year.

The Parties: The LBC weekend is started off on Friday night with Kasspatzen (cheese noodles) and DJ tines in the Mondschein-Bar. Saturday sees the the traditional movie night on Saturday with rare shred flicks from prehistoric times, followed by a raging party fueled by the legendary party pros of Mortal Kombat Sound.

The Registration: Official registration is at the event day (Saturday) from 7:30-10:30am in the event tent in Stuben. It it possible to pre-register through the LBC Facebook page, yet not necessary.

Additional Info: For more info on program, accommodation as well as photos, videos and a “Hall of Fame” of the last 18 years head on over to www.longboardclassic.com.