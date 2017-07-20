Hotzone.tv Park Opening Hintertux: October 5 – 8th, 2017 - Onboard Magazine

[The Hintertux Park. Gonna be fresh for autumn 2017. Photo: MonEpic]

Next winter is just around the corner! Save the Date for the Opening of the Year!

The first and best snow park of the season, the latest boards and bindings ready for testing, chilled out sessions with prize money, the fun GoPro Kids Shooting, After Shred Session with Pumptrack and Casino, Absinthe Video Premiere and History Gallery, positive vibes, Pro‘s, Am‘s and “ordinary shred mortals” as well as of course party galore with fat sound! These are the attributes that account for the Hotzone.tv Park Opening being what it is: THE Snowpark Opening of the Year! – Mark October 5-8th in your calender right away! Because we can reveal one more thing right here and now: from the Opening on, the Betterpark Hintertux will boast a Halfpipe!

A Pizza Session with fine tunes in the Kleinen Tenne in Tux will kick start the Opening already on Thursday evening, October 5th, before things will get serious on Friday, October 6th. The test booths are set up at the Tuxer Fernerhaus in the morning and the Park is ready for the first session offering monetary prizes up for grabs, with a whole array of shred-ready obstacles on the Pro, Medium and Small Line, including the brand new Pipe! Friday night is concluded with the Video Premiere of the new Absinthe Films movie in the Tux-Center, followed by the Opening Party in the Kleinen Tenne in Tux.

Saturday night will see the party folks storming the Hohenhaus Tenne in Hintertux, after the park has been rocked all day, including the Session of the Dudes. Following this successful “day of work” on the mountain, the Aftershred Session on the parking lot of the Hintertuxer Gletscherbahnen invites to hang out by the go-shred BBQ, the open air Casino or the Pumptrack.

And of course Sunday is no lazy day either! Kids are meeting again for the GoPro Kids Shoot, just like on Saturday, while everyone else can make the best out of park and test booths again, to tune in and get into the mood for the upcoming season.

More details and updates on the Hotzone.tv Park Opening can be found on opening.hotzone.tv, or on Facebook; rooms are available on www.tux.at – make sure to reserve your stay on time!