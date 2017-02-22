FAMILY FREESTYLE WEEKEND in the Betterpark Alpendorf - Onboard Magazine

Get you and your mini-mes to Sankt Johann, Pongau/Austria from 18-19 March 2017 for packed schedule for kids and parents.

The name says it all: The Family Freestyle Weekend in the Betterpark Alpendorf at St. Johann/Pongau targets snowboard kids as well as their parents. On offer are coaching sessions for kids and parents, information and test stands, new freestyle sports, pros up close and a lot more.

No matter if you have enjoyed freestyle sports before or if you are new to the freestyle scene: The Betterpark in Alpendorf offers the ideal terrain for beginners and advanced freestyle kids and their parents. The park has been specifically designed to include jumps, boxes and rails of different levels. This helps kids progress quickly on their board and enjoy freestyle even more! It is the perfect location for the first Family Freestyle Weekend.

You or your parents have never participated in any freestyle activity before? The Family Freestyle Weekend is still the place to be: Test boards for free, have pros teach you the basics of freestyle and have fun with like-minded peers. Even new freestyle sports like noboarding or fatbikes are on offer.

One of the weekend’s highlights will be the bike trial show featuring Youtube star Fabio Wibmer at the bottom station Alpendorf on Saturday afternoon. And afterwards the Barrila pasta party kicks off, where kids make new friends and parents can share their experiences.

Shred kids, pack your parents and don’t miss the Family Freestyle Weekend. Mark down the dates now: 18 to 19 March 2017!

Stay updated regarding the program on: facebook.com/betterparkalpendorf

More information on the park on: betterpark-alpendorf.com