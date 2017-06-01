Ethos - Snowboard Art Exhibition Comes to Norway - Onboard Magazine

Ethos – Snowboard Art Exhibition Comes to Norway

Jamie Lynn

Summer 2017 starts with some of the biggest international names in snowboarding and art coming to Norway to show their work at the Ethos exhibition.

The Ethos exhibition curated by Peter-John de Villiers, will be hosted at Revir Gallery in Oslo on June 16th.

Norwegian snowboard legend Danny Larsen will be exhibiting and selling original artworks alongside Jamie Lynn (US), Bryan Iguchi (US), Schoph (UK), Scott Lendhardt (US), Aaron Schwartz (CAN), and Peter-John de Villiers (SA).

These seven artists undoubtably have had a significant impact on snowboarding and the art sub-culture that surrounds it. The week leading up to the show will see these seven creatives working alongside each other, collaborating and sharing at the Shallowtree studio in Sylling (Lier).

We invite you to join and help tell the story that is Ethos, we hope to see you there.

“Ethos”
June 16, 2017
Galleri Revir – Oslo, Norway
www.revir.no

Scott Lenhardt
Aaron Schwarz
Schoph
Peter-John de Villiers
Danny Larsen
Bryan Iguchi

