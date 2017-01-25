elooa HOME SWEET HOME CAMP - perfect snowboard weekend in Grasgehren! - Onboard Magazine

elooa HOME SWEET HOME CAMP – perfect snowboard weekend in Grasgehren!

For the elooa HOME SWEET HOME CAMP presented by BLUE TOMATO in Grasgehren 30 participants arrived in our mountain hut for a freestyle weekend of its extra class!

All campers were welcomed on Friday evening by the elooa team and the pros of the BLUE TOMATO team. During a delicious dinner at the cozy mountain hut everybody got to know all the elooa coaches and pros and were able to rent brand new NITRO SNOWBOARDS for free for the weekend.

With bright sunshine and epic snow conditions, we went directly to the Snowpark Grasgehren on Saturday morning. After a warm up, the participants were divided into different groups to work on their individual freestyle skills with the pros and elooa coaches. All the campers made quick progress and were filmed and captured by a professional photographer and film maker. In the afternoon we went back to our hut, where we built powder kickers for Sunday. After an intense video coaching and the Nitro movie BOOM we went to bed with tired legs after a long day.

On the final Sunday, perfectly shaped kickers with fresh landings and sunshine were waiting outside the hut for us. After an extensive session, we went back to the Snowpark Grasgehren. For the World Snowboard Day, there was also free drinks and sandwiches.

A perfect weekend ended and we are already looking forward to the next elooa SNOWBOARD CAMPS – then maybe with you!

For further information, photos and video head to www.elooa.com

Photos: Carlos Blanchard

