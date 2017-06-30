Da Camp Set To Light Up Les 2 Alpes - Onboard Magazine

Starting 1 July, the Da Camp boys will take over the Les 2 Alpes summer snowpark for four weeks of guaranteed goodtime shredding, coaching from pros, filming and more for all levels and all ages. There are just a few spots left, so if you want some of the funnest snowboarding you can do at any time of the year, get yourselves there!

1-8 July will see Da Camp 2017 kick off with Oakley Week. It’s the first week so you know the park and pipe will be in prime condition, plus the glacier tends to be a little quieter so you should get more laps in.

8-15 July is the Vans Week, where a bunch of the Vans Europe riders will be on hand to give you coaching and sling a few freebies your way no doubt. The session finishes off with a bang as The Muzelle Festival hits town. And with dudes like Valerian Ducourtil offering up their tips, you’ll step your game up for sure!

15-22 July is Rip Curl Week. Rip Curl pros will be giving you pointers (last year they had Victor De Le Rue coaching), and we’d put money on you leaving this week with not only some epic memories, but some free swag too.

Finally, with dates still to be announced, is Rossignol Week. Here you’ll get to send the Da Camp sessions off in style, ripping around and learning from the Rossignol team riders.

Each morning the coaches and campers will shuttle up the gondola and spend the morning riding the dope glacier setup. Afternoons will be spent skating, trampolining, swimming, having a kick around or even playing that most French of passtimes… petanque. There will be a filmer on hand to make sure each camper goes home with a USB key full of footage, and the mind movies you’ll keep will be even more priceless.

So check it out and get yo asses on the Da Camp vibe. Infos & booking at www.2alpescamp.com