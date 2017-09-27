Absinthe Films' European Movie Tour feat. Easy Giant - Dates & Locations - Onboard Magazine

European News

Absinthe Films’ European Movie Tour feat. Easy Giant – Dates & Locations

The longest standing independent Snowboard filmmakers will present their newest movie TurboDojo in the upcoming European tour kicking off October 4th in Zurich, Switzerland. Chris Emmington’s band Easy Giant is joining the riders on the European tour providing an event that isn’t traditionally seen within the snowboard community, hosting a movie premiere, as well as a live-concert.

Easy Giant is born out of the Tahoe snowboard community and finds its roots from a passion for music heard in old 411, Forum and Robotfood movies. For the past three years Easy Giant‘s music was part of the Absinthe films soundtrack. The band has deep snowboarding roots and grew out of friends jamming when they were not on the mountain. Brandon Cocard, Snowboard professional and part of the new “TurboDojo” movie, is a regular member of the band. Also Mikkel Bang, one of the stars of the movie and close friend of Chris Emmington – he was the one who introduced him to Norway, where Chris is living right now – will be a guitarist for the band during the Absinthe Tour.

Chris, as the driving force of the band, has this to say about the connection to Absinthe Films and the tour: “After high school I moved to the Tahoe area and made some good friends up there. One of them was Brandon Cocard, who was an amateur snowboarder back then. We started playing music together and jamming in the living room. Later on Brandon turned pro and got bigger parts in Absinthe films. That’s how we were able to connect with the movie crew.”

The band’s sound is very inspired by 60’s Psych Rock, wait until you hear them jamming and you will feel the organic chemistry between all band members. It just seems to be a natural fit for Easy Giant to join Absinthe Films European tour in October being so connected to the riders, the Absinthe crew and Snowboarding in general. Touring in Europe is a first for the band, so excitement is high.

European Absinthe Films bus tour schedule (with Easy Giant)

Oct. 4th: Zurich (SUI), Kaufleuten
Oct. 5th: Munich (GER), Milla Klub
Oct. 6th: Innsbruck (AUT), Kater Noster
Oct. 7th: Prague (CZE), P.M. Cocktails & Music Bar
Oct. 9th: Warsaw (POL), Poglos
Oct. 10th: Berlin (GER), Musik & Frieden
Oct. 11th: Bratislava (SVK), Nu Spirit Club
Oct. 12th: Budapest (HUN), Mazl Tov
Oct. 13th: Schladming (AUT), Klang Film Theater
Oct. 14th: Kaunertal Opening (AUT), Glacier Opening

For additional screenings and more information about each stop check the Absinthe Films site.

Topics:

absinthe films TurboDojo

European News

European News

European News

European News

European News

