32nd KAUNERTAL OPENING 2017 presented by Blue Tomato - 13-15 October 2017 - Onboard Magazine

It’s hard to believe as it feels like the summer just began, yet in in less than 8 weeks, from 13th to 15th of October all the enthusiastic snowboarders will meet up at the 32nd Kaunertal Opening 2017 for the first “get-together” of the winter. Together we will celebrate the start of a new Snowpark season at the Kaunertal Glacier.

Even after more than 30 years of tradition, Europe’s most famous Snowpark

Opening is always open for changes and innovations! The new highlights for this year will be the free ‘After Ride STREETPARTY’ with banging sound from live bands & Djs, street food and exclusive movie premieres.

Right afterwards, under the subject 3Clubs-14Artists-1Ticket the party continues

with the CLUB CIRCLE, where killer line ups in different locations will ensure unforgettable parties. The tickets are limited and can be purchased in all Raiffeisenbank stores as and Ö-Ticket sale places by only 10 €, Raiffeisen Club members receive a special discount.

The bigger and better half-mile Jib Line 2.0 will be available and perfectly in shape

on all 3 opening days and will offer even more interesting obstacles for everyone

than in the last year. In addition to the pro contest and the popular amateur contest

for ambitious riders, the Jib’n’skate Playground with its chilled atmosphere will

build the base for the numerous side events, workshops and sessions such as

“Open Girls Rail Jam presented by GNU”, skate sessions, LVS Workshops and

many more.

The huge Blue Tomato Testival Area, offers you the chance to test the new

equipment for the season. Bring your ID and get started!

To get “green & safe” to the KTO use the free shuttle service from Landeck

powered by VVT Smartride. From Innsbruck there will also be a shuttle service for special conditions. The KTO Opening Packages are available online at www.snowpark-kaunertal.tirol