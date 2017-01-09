Into The White - Giro in Kingfisher, BC - Onboard Magazine

Giro organised a trip for their team riders to head over to Kingfisher, BC and take in some heli laps on unspoilt terrain (the lucky buggers) – and we’re lucky enough to be able to present the resulting footage and photos for you lot to view. Christian ‘Hitch’ Haller reports with the full video from the trip viewable below…

Words by Christian Haller

Photography by Adam Moran

Cinematography & Edit by Nathan Avila

Kingfisher B.C. was my first ever heli trip and I’ll definitely remember this one until the rest of my life. I had the chance to join a tight crew of riders like Bryan Fox, Curtis Ciszek and Nils Mindnich on a team trip for Giro Snow.

Not only the riders were top notch, the media crew with photographer Adam Moran and cinematographer Nathan Avila alongside snowboard legend Seth Huot were some of the best names in the biz.