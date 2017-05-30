Neils Schack in L2A – Photo: Matt Georges

As the season rolls over from winter into spring, and into the yearly event that is summer – you might find yourself in the unenviable position of realising you haven’t actually done that much riding over the season. Fear not, summer snowboarding is a spiritual and moral pilgrimage that every snowboarder must take in his or her pursuit of enlightenment.

Whilst you’re unlikely to score any powder days summer snowboarding, you’re unlikely to experience anything quite as unique. Shrugging off the stares of confused fellow train users like a nonchalant Frenchman as you lug your stick through the European rail network in July is something no words can prepare you for. Neither can the descriptions of just how big the bags that ski racers take up the glaciers with them in late May – seriously, what have they got in them?

We digress. There are many options for summer snowboarding across Europe, and there are a plethora of other options across the globe. We’ve rounded up our favourite locations from personal experience, and places we haven’t been, but look fucking rad.

In the words of esteemed lyrical waxer Chris Moran “Few things are as horrific as ragdolling down a freshly-salted summer funpark wearing just a t-shirt and some park gloves. So painful, so humiliating and so awful a spectacle to onlookers is this experience that North Korea are rumoured to use it as a torture technique on victims for whom being eaten by dogs is too lenient a punishment.”