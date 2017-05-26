11 Reasons Why You Should Go Snowboarding in Summer - Onboard Magazine

[Summertime, and the living is easy. Mt Hood, Mecca for warm weather snowboarders the world over, in all her glory. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi]

Be it Folgefonna, or Hood, or Dachstein or one of the many other northern hemi glaciers, it will shortly be time to lather up your base with the good wax and go summer stunt sliding. Wait, summer snowboarding? Shouldn’t you be getting pummelled by whitewater or rolling your ankles working on tre flips?

No way, homies. You should be going snowboarding in summer. Because summer snowboarding is very often the best kind of snowboarding you can do.

Scroll on through to find out why…

1. Slush

Let’s just gloss over that bit when you get up a little early to find everything is harder than a 14-year-old who’s just discovered youporn, with everything frozen so solid even a diamond would struggle to leave a mark, and instead focus more on those magic hours when the summer sun does its Masterchef thing and cooks the snow to perfection.

Slush is just awesome to butter, slash and minishred around in, and when it comes to learning new tricks having a bit more cushion for the pushin’ is always preferable.

We’d go as far as to say that if you can’t have powder, slush is the next best thing in snowboarding, beating even fresh groomers off. Slush is also perfect for spraying skiers with. Just saying.

[Below: Filippo Kratter slush surfing like a badman. Photo: Matt Georges]