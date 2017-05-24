10 Euro Up-and-Comers To Watch - Onboard Magazine

[Above: Mons Røisland at the Air+Style Innsbruck. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi]

Check out 10 snowboarders aged 20 or under who we’re predicting will make an impact on snowboarding over the next couple of years…

After a long, somewhat weird season on the Grand Old Continent of Europa, we now have the time to lay back and take stock of the past winter. And seeing as – like in all walks of life – kids are the future we thought it would be worth flagging up some young European rippers with the potential to make an impact on Euroboarding and beyond over the next couple of years.

So we set out to present 10 Euros aged 20 or under who’ve popped on our radar recently who have the potential to firmly establish themselves in the mix. We consciously avoided pre-teens like Nico Bondi, Marcy Grassis and Anniina Perhovaara here because, as full of talent as these kids are, it will be a good few years before their impact could be felt. But ’10 Euro Young Bucks Under 20 and Post Growth Spurt’ doesn’t quite have the same ring to it…

So here you go: 10 young ‘uns we predict we’ll be seeing more from over next couple seasons. No pressure, kids!

Fridtjof Tischendorf – 20 – Norway

[The Fridge in action last year.]

As one of the invited rookies at our inaugural Send Off Session, we’ve known for a while what Fridtjof has in his locker. Since then he had a couple of years bossing it kinda under the radar, until this winter when he’s really started to blow up. For reasons best known to himself Fridtjof tends to ride with a backpack full of Smirnoff Ice (even in his contest runs) and gloves hanging off his waistband – but it sure seems to be working. He’s also adept at not only pulling off fancy fast spins and flips, but doing stuff that makes snowboarding look fun – see his knuckle tricks from a couple years back, his bellyflop McTwist, and his backflip chairlift bonk as just a couple of examples. Recently The Fridge rolled into Superpark, turning up as Halldor’s unknown li’l homie, and lit the place up departing as the Rookie of the Week.

Bellyflopmctwist ???? @monsroisland A post shared by Fridtjof Sæther Tischendorf (@fridtjof_st) on May 2, 2017 at 6:52am PDT



[Below: Rowan Coultas sending it in Sölden last season. Photo: Roland Haschka/QParks]