Sane! Spring Break Sessions Highlights - Lit AF in IBK's Norrdpark - Onboard Magazine

[The Sane Spring Break setup. Taaaasty. Photo: Got It]

Innsbruck’s infamous Sane! crew just wrapped up a bunch of sessions up in Nordkette’s Skyline park for their first annual Sane! Spring Break. Shit was FIRE!

A buncha different jams went down, so we had Sane! OG Max Glatzl break down the haps for ya…

Sane Spring Break

The Sane! Gang teamed up with the Nordkette Skylinepark Gang to build the best and most creative park Nordkette has ever seen. It took three days to build this inSane! Setup! It all started off with the Got It Weekend, where riders were sending it to get some nice ass shots. During these two weeks people couldn’t see the whole mountain from downtown because there was so much smoke in the air produced by the Sane! Gang.

[Below: Benny Mösl pitched up for a few textbook back rodeos. Photo: Florian Trattner]