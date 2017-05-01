Sane! Spring Break Sessions Highlights - Lit AF in IBK's Norrdpark - Onboard Magazine

Sane! Spring Break Sessions Highlights – Lit AF in IBK’s Norrdpark

[The Sane Spring Break setup. Taaaasty. Photo: Got It]

Innsbruck’s infamous Sane! crew just wrapped up a bunch of sessions up in Nordkette’s Skyline park for their first annual Sane! Spring Break. Shit was FIRE!

A buncha different jams went down, so we had Sane! OG Max Glatzl break down the haps for ya…

Sane Spring Break

The Sane! Gang teamed up with the Nordkette Skylinepark Gang to build the best and most creative park Nordkette has ever seen. It took three days to build this inSane! Setup! It all started off with the Got It Weekend, where riders were sending it to get some nice ass shots. During these two weeks people couldn’t see the whole mountain from downtown because there was so much smoke in the air produced by the Sane! Gang.

[Below: Benny Mösl pitched up for a few textbook back rodeos. Photo: Florian Trattner]

Ethan Morgan was getting blunted. Photo: Got It
Julia Baumgartner had a gnarly slam with Ethan, but she's nails. Photo: Florian Trattner

[Above: Mario Käppeli getting wavey. Photo: Florian Trattner]

The Gang killed it in the park with some lit snowboard manoeuvres and the Spring Break ended wrapped up with the infamous Sane Pre 420 Session. The weather was mixed with snowfall and sunshine but people didn’t care at all and kept blazing. Goodies for Tricks Sessions were going down with support from Antix, Giro and Nikita. In the end of the day everyone was lit AF and ready for the afterparties in Innsbrooklyn downtown.

The first festivity took place at the notorious bar Jimmys and Crystal, and Mad Simon killed it behind the turntables. After the best Hip Hop show in town people started to fly to Tante EMMA Club where Kyle Geiger and Opal blasted some sick Techno through the boxes. Big shout out to the Nordkette Shape Crew and Quirin Müller for making this event happen. All in all people were so hyped about the nice setup the Sane! Gang built – so stay tuned for Sane! Spring Break 2018!

Mad props to shaper Bjarni. Photo: Florian Trattner

[Below: Max Glatzl logging some upside-down time. Photo: Florian Trattner]

Wolfi Natterer stacking in the Antix Goodie Session. Photo: Florian Trattner
Peter Walchhofer boosting a switch back 5. Photo: Got It
Dylan Norder smacks down a back lip. Photo: Got It
Gang love. Photo: Got It

King of Innsbruck Snowboard Battle

During the last weekend at the Sane! Spring Break Marvin Salmina and Dominik Brunner had the honour to play the first King of Innsbruck Snowboard Battle Game of Sane! It’s based on the classic Game of Skate, just with your snowboard and some different rules. Our friend Andreas Müller started this whole thing for skiers in the Innsbruck area three years ago and this winter he decided to involve the snowboarding scene.

The Sane! Gang boys had a really intense battle! It took them two days to finish it because the lift closed during the battle on the first day. After some heavy tricks, a lot of laughter and screams, the exciting battle was finally over. Marvin Salmina is officially the first King of Innsbruck Snowboarding – Game of Sane! He bagged some sweet swag from Nordkette and Hanfstube Innsbruck for his troubles.

Check them out on Facebook and Instagram: King of Innsbruck / @kingofinnsbruck

 

