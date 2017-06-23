Onboard's Top 10 Instagrams of Last Season - Onboard Magazine

Features

Onboard’s Top 10 Instagrams of Last Season

[Marc Grossgasteiger. Front 3 tail. Photo: Daniel Tschurtschenthaler]

The Instagrams we posted in the 2016-17 season that had you most hyped. Daaamn, there’s some gold in here…

Despite being gobbled up by Facebook, tweaking the algorithm, shoehorning in ads and a bunch of other stuff that people seem to rag on, Instagram’s popularity still seems to be increasing as the go-to app for snacking on shred porn. Our own humble account, started back in 2012 on a trip to Red Mountain, BC, has amassed over 64,000 followers over the course of 1294 posts… so far.

Luckily for nerdy stattos like us, Instagram recently rolled out an ‘Insights’ feature that lets you track a bunch of information about your posts, and one of these is ranking your posts in order of overall Engagement – a tally of total likes and comments a post received. Seems like solid way to break down what Grams of ours you were digging most, so here’s our top 10 Grambangers…

1 – Yuki Kadono

2 – Mark Grossgassteiger

@marcgross snags something special in Plätzwiese, Italy. Moonshot front 3 tail. Photo: Daniel Tschurtschenthaler – "My friends and me spend a lot of time out in the nature. Not just riding, also for camping, hiking, hanging out or making landscape pictures or timelapses and stuff. Enjoying our beautiful nature. Also many times we saw the full moon rising. It's always a super interesting moment for photographers, also really nice to just sit there and watch. Daniel, the photographer, discovered he could shoot the full moon with a really short exposure and so he got the idea to make a picture where somebody jumps into the moon. As a spot we chose a ridge high up in the Dolomites, in a place called Plätzwiese. In February our myself, Daniel and a skier calked Lukas went out for our first try, Daniel got a shot of us jumping into the moon, but we failed in communication and timing and the picture was taken too late… We retried it the next day but clouds came in and the moon disappeared. One month later Lukas injured himself and we thought we needed to postpone everything to the next season. Later in April, right in time for full moon, Lukas was back on his skis. The idea returned to our minds. On the 20th of April we went up to our spot again. There was still snow left so we built up a new jump. We were waiting a couple of hours and everything looked promising. It paid off with a huge full moon rising above the ridge at sunset that gave us the possibility to do even more hits and everything turned out better than we'd ever imagined." #snowboarding #moonshot #moonporn #danieltschurtschenthaler #dolomites #euroboarding #snowboardingeuropa #europesucks

3 – Flo Corzelius

4 – Rene Rinnekangas

5 – Sebbe de Buck

6 – Simon Pircher

7 – Niklas Mattsson

8 – Olivier Gittler

9 – Nik Baden

10 – Seppe Smits

flo corzelius Marc Grossgasteiger nik baden niklas mattsson olivier gittler Rene Rinnekangas Sebbe De Buck seppe smits simon pircher yuki kadono

