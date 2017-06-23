Onboard's Top 10 Instagrams of Last Season - Onboard Magazine

[Marc Grossgasteiger. Front 3 tail. Photo: Daniel Tschurtschenthaler]

The Instagrams we posted in the 2016-17 season that had you most hyped. Daaamn, there’s some gold in here…

Despite being gobbled up by Facebook, tweaking the algorithm, shoehorning in ads and a bunch of other stuff that people seem to rag on, Instagram’s popularity still seems to be increasing as the go-to app for snacking on shred porn. Our own humble account, started back in 2012 on a trip to Red Mountain, BC, has amassed over 64,000 followers over the course of 1294 posts… so far.

Luckily for nerdy stattos like us, Instagram recently rolled out an ‘Insights’ feature that lets you track a bunch of information about your posts, and one of these is ranking your posts in order of overall Engagement – a tally of total likes and comments a post received. Seems like solid way to break down what Grams of ours you were digging most, so here’s our top 10 Grambangers…

1 – Yuki Kadono

2 – Mark Grossgassteiger

3 – Flo Corzelius

4 – Rene Rinnekangas

@renerinnekangas takes advantage of the spring slush to blow minds with a new one ???????????????? ???? @h.veke #snowboarding #springslush #flippingout #euroboarding #euroshred #snowboardingeuropa #europesucks A post shared by ONBOARD Snowboarding Magazine (@onboardmag) on May 17, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

5 – Sebbe de Buck

@sebbedebuck goes full ????‍???????????????? ????@brendanm43 ・・・ Last run of the day at @girosnow #PoachersPipe the other weekend!???? #snowboarding #snowboarder #snowboard A post shared by ONBOARD Snowboarding Magazine (@onboardmag) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

6 – Simon Pircher

7 – Niklas Mattsson

@nmattsson's Method is a thing of beauty. Stretching one out good and proper in Folgefonna ????: @pilchardtv #snowboarding #folgefonna #euroboarding #euroshred #snowboardingeuropa #europesucks #hashtaglessridemore A post shared by ONBOARD Snowboarding Magazine (@onboardmag) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:35am PDT

8 – Olivier Gittler

9 – Nik Baden

Some choice clips from @nikolasbaden in Mayrhofen ???????? ???? @drewhastings & @tomhannam @shred_bots #snowboarder #snowboarding @adidassnowboarding A post shared by ONBOARD Snowboarding Magazine (@onboardmag) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:29am PDT

10 – Seppe Smits