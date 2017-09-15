Onboard's 2017 Summer Shred Wrap-Up - Onboard Magazine

[Summer. Great for suntans, sunburn, sunsets and Switch back 180s. Spencer O’Brien with a keeper from Mt Hood. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi.]

As the summer snowboarding season begins to fade into the rear view mirror, we take a look at the highs and lows of this most awesomely peculiar of periods in 2017’s shred calendar…

Summertime, and the living is easy… That Ella Fitzgerald sure was onto something there. As we’ve stated countless times, strangely enough summer is one of best times to go snowboarding, and a bunch of riders took full advantage of the slushy high alpine and southern hemisphere spots. The long days of summer have seen a whole bunch of snowboarding go down across the glaciers of the Northern Hemi, and as the resorts in more southern latitudes crossed into peak winter things hotted up in the upside down.

With summer in the Europe most definitely coming to an end, here’s a recap of some of the highs and lows and more stellar shenanigans that kept us frothing through the sweaty months…

EUROPE

[Clemens Millauer owning the D-Stone before it closed its doors for the foreseeable future. His edit was the Ghost Pepper of summer internet videos. SO hot.]

As per usual, Hintertux and Dachstein were the first Euro glaciers to get their summer programme rolling and saw some intense sessions. Standouts were when the Blue Tomato team dropped in and blitzed D-Stone (it’s the Austrian store’s local spot), Clemens Millauer showing why he’s viewed as one of Europe’s foremost park talents as he put the smackdown on both Austrian spots, and Ziga Rakovec’s post-Dachstein demise love letter. Demise? Yep, when the Dachstein park closed its doors, they announced that would be the last of their summer park operations, citing glacial retreat. Scheisse.