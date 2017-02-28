Flatland, Flat Light and Flat Landings - Onboard Magazine

Cover image: Severin van der Meer, Peetu Piiroinen & Nicolas Wolken. Photos: Matt Georges

While completely flat sections of piste are obviously still the anti-christ in our eyes, not everything that’s horizontal is a source for despair. And to prove it, here’s a vaguely pancake day themed round up of the best things to come from the flat lands.

Mikey Le Blanc’s Ollie to Flat

Where else do you start talking about flats than with Mikey Le Blanc? The ultimate proof that in the right hands, zero transition is more than enough. This ollie to flat is still one of our favourite things ever.